WAHS Drama Presents Spring Musical Matilda, April 20-23

The community is invited to enjoy an evening of entertainment as the talented students from WAHS present the quirky, uplifting family musical Matilda.

Matilda will be performed in the Western Albemarle High School (WAHS) auditorium on the evenings of Thursday April 20, Friday April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m., as well as matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23. Thursday, April 20 is a benefit dress rehearsal for the Eric Betthauser Memorial Scholarship. While paid tickets are not necessary for this performance, donations will be greatly appreciated for this special cause.

Families with school-aged children will enjoy this modern musical first released in the UK in 2010 and on Broadway in 2013, with a film adaptation in 2022. With music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly, based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl (author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, BFG, and more), Matilda tells the story of a bright and precocious 5-year-old girl who has the gift of telekinesis—the psychic ability to move objects using only her mind—and whose love of reading helps her to overcome obstacles caused by her unique family and school. Themes of good vs. evil, freedom vs. conformity, family, education, and inner strength permeate the show. Witty lyrics and rambunctious ensemble numbers are balanced with beautiful solos and a dance-interpreted story within the story.

Matilda the Musical features Trudy Brement as Matilda Wormwood, Zoey Sauerwein as Mrs. Wormwood, Jackson Davis as Mr. Wormwood, Natacha Jacques as teacher Miss Honey, and Audrey Scialla as the villainous Trunchbull. The show is directed by Caitlin Pitts with a live orchestra directed by Elizabeth Vaughn, vocal direction by Abby Smith, and choreography by students Natacha Jacques, Molly Carfagne, and Claire McCulloch.

Brement, the senior who stars as Matilda, has worked in community theater with DMR Adventures in Belmont, and last year understudied as Rosie in Mamma Mia. She is the founder and president of the WAHS chapter of the International Thespian Honor Society, which boasts 30 members, mentors, and young actors, and hosts a variety of events. “I love theater because it creates a positive environment, a community where like-minded people get together to do something they are passionate about and everyone respects each other,” Brement explained. “Basically, it’s a blast!” She is still deciding whether to pursue theater as a major in college.

“The students have taken so much ownership of this show and it will be a wonderful expression of their spirit, talent, and dedication! The WAHS Drama Department is a vibrant community of artists who cultivate inclusivity,” said Pitts.

Tickets are available on Ticketspicket.com (search for Western Albemarle High School, then filter by Special Events). Adults: $12 in advance or $14 at the door; students/senior citizens: $5 in advance or $6 at the door.