Crozet Board of Trade Annual Meeting May 15 at Pro Re Nata

The Crozet Board of Trade will hold its annual public meeting Monday, May 15, at Pro Re Nata brewery from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The agenda includes the election of officers, funding for the Crozet Independence Day parade and fireworks show and planning for the Christmas Market. The meeting is open to the public, and local business owners are especially encouraged to attend.

The CBT is an IRS-recognized non-profit organization founded in 2003 to enable cooperation among local businesses for the sake of promoting prosperity and civic unity in Crozet. The name comes from that of a similar organization that existed in the first half of the 20th century with the same goal. The CBT collects donations for the fireworks and has supported other civic projects such as the community survey on growth issues.

This will be the CBT’s first public meeting since the pandemic.