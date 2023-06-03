Crozet Gazette Wins Fifteen Statewide Awards

Crozet Gazette journalists took home 15 awards from the annual Virginia Press Association News and Advertising Contest banquet held on May 6 in Richmond. The contest honors the best writing, photography, advertising, and digital content in print and online publications with circulations ranging from UVA’s The Rotunda (400) to the Fairfax County Times (130,000). Among the 30 newspapers in the Gazette’s “non-daily” circulation group for issues published during the 2022 calendar year, these are the winners:

Allie Pesch won four 1st place and two 2nd place awards for her work in advertising design in the categories Home and Garden, Lifestyles, Professional Services, Real Estate, Food and Drug, and Small Space Ads.

Theresa Curry collected a 1st place in Feature Story Writing, a 2nd in Business and Financial Writing, and a 3rd in Feature Series or Continuing Story.

Lisa Martin took home a 1st and 3rd place for two different portfolios of entries in Education Writing.

Margaret Marshall took 1st place for a Pictorial Photo.

Clover Carroll won 2nd place for a portfolio of Critical Writing.

Lynn Coffey was awarded a 3rd place in Feature Story Writing.

Mike Marshall and Allie Pesch won a 3rd place for General Makeup design.

The Gazette congratulates everyone who works to produce the paper each month, and sincerely thanks our dedicated readers and advertisers!