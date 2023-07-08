Business Briefs: July 2023

Bar Botanical to Open in Early July

Crozet restauranteur Ryan Becklund’s Bar Botanical is poised to open in the newly renovated Piedmont Place early in July. Customers can take the elevator up to the rooftop space with the best views in town. Becklund, who was inspired to branch out in her hometown after the quick success of her Botanical Fare in Charlottesville, is a culinary wizard who can turn plant-based ingredients into comfort food and ethnic favorites. She’ll offer small plates at reasonable prices, transforming chickpeas into tuna salad, coconut into bacon, cashews into cheese and lentils into taco meat. She’ll also have soups and salads with fresh ingredients, craft cocktails, wine and beer. Hours for Bar Botanical will be Thursday through Sunday, 5 to 11 p.m.

Piedmont Place Businesses Inching Towards Opening, Re-Opening

CroZeli sandwich shop, in the space of the former Morsel Compass, is awaiting the completion of a few construction projects and owners anticipate a late-July opening. On the menu there are fresh sandwiches, salads and sides, veggie wraps, Mediterranean and Caesar salads, chips, boiled peanuts, and Dr. Brown’s cream sodas. Smoked will be a little later, possibly August; Carolina Obanda Beauty is slowly moving back into the spacious studio. Meanwhile, The Blue Ridge Bottle Shop is expanding to include a tasting bar and will open in late summer or early fall.

Two Italian Restaurants now in Waynesboro

Hungry crowds have been thronging to Scotto’s restaurant and pizzeria ever since its re-opening in early June. Scotto’s closed in the spring of 2021, citing pandemic-related difficulties. The current hours of the restaurant, at 1412 W. Broad St., are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., except Sunday, when it opens at 11:30 a.m, and Tuesdays, when it’s closed. Scotto’s is currently not able to fill pick-up orders simply because of the huge dine-in crowds, although that may change. Call at 540-942-8715. Meanwhile, Patina Restaurant has opened in the Basic City Beer complex, with authentic Italian-inspired food. Hours there are Tuesday through Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. Its sister restaurant, also called Patina, is a Richmond fixture.

New Name and Owners for Piedmont Place Gym

The private gym, previously part of the local Newtown chain, is now called The Basement, and is owned by Crozet trio Chelsea Powers, Flannery Buchanan and Leslie Dice. The new owners are offering 5-and-10-class passes as well as unlimited memberships. The Basement also has discounted pricing for teachers, health professionals and military members. Watch piedmontplacecrozet.com for more information and opening date.

Biz Bits

In Waynesboro, the new Suds Laundromat, at 400 Tiffany Drive, promises a more modern version of a laundromat, with smart washers that let you know when your wash is almost ready to retrieve. Chick-fil-A, at Waynesboro Village Center, has been remodeled and has reopened. On Lucy Lane, across from the Waynesboro Walmart, Spoons Frozen Yogurt is opening, and Jess’ Bar and Grill will soon open where Gavid’s used to be at 1501 West Broad Street. Longtime Crozet resident David Deaton announced the merger of his Deaton Group Consulting firm with Ann Thompson’s Operation Productivity to form MindSalt, a comprehensive business consulting firm that helps clients achieve enduring success. Valley institution Kline’s Dairy Bar celebrates its 80th anniversary with a community party on Sunday, July 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Constitution Park in Waynesboro. It’s free, and includes ice cream, cake and children’s activities.