Warriors Golf Champs

Crozet Gazette
From left: Liam Foster, Joe Morinelli, Grace Bearley, Elsie MacCleery, Kennedy MacCleery, Addi Ritter, Coach Darren Maynard. Photo: Ron Wade.

The team had a 21-0 record after winning the Jefferson District Golf Championship on September 18 at Old Trail Golf Course with a two-under par score of 286, winning by 11 strokes. Elsie MacCleery, Joe Morinelli and Kennedy MacCleery were all two-under par that day. The Warriors went on to win the Region 3C championship by 40 strokes on September 25 at Monticello GC. Elsie MacCleery, Region Golfer of the Year, shot a 2-under par 70.  Addi Ritter finished second overall with an even par 72.  Head Coach Darren Maynard was named Region Coach of the Year.  The Warriors now advance to the VHSL Class 3 state championship on October 8 in Williamsburg. 

