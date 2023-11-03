Park & Ride Lot Planned at I-64 Exit 107

VDOT has approved a Smart Scale Project application from Albemarle County and the Thomas Jefferson District Planning Commission to construct a Park and Ride lot near the intersection of U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 824 (Patterson Mill Lane), just south of the I-64 interchange at the Crozet Exit 107.

The parking lot will include 24 parking spaces, two of which will be handicapped spaces, as well as a bus pull-through, a shelter for bus passengers, and bike racks for 20 bicycles. The project will include crosswalks internal to the Park and Ride lot to connect the parking area to the transit stop and bus loop. It will also include signage on both I-64 and U.S. 250 identifying the location of the Park and Ride lot.

Improvements will be made at the intersection, extending the westbound U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) left-turn lane at Route 824 (Patterson Mill Lane). According to VDOT Project Manager David Cubbage, in its current configuration the total area of the parking lot, bus accommodations, and storm water management is 1.2 acres. The total cost estimate, with inflation and other contingencies figured in, is $3.3 million.

This lot will serve commuters from the wider Crozet area who might use it to carpool or take the bus to and from Charlottesville and/or the Shenandoah Valley. Future commuter transit service, such as the Crozet Connector, JAUNT, and Afton Express buses, is planned for this location.

Construction advertisement is expected in October 2024, and construction should begin in early 2025.