Sisters Share in the WAHS Golf State Championship

By Ron Wade

Two sisters (pictured at Old Trail Golf Club) contributed to securing the Class 3 State Championship at Williamsburg National Golf Club October 8. The team finished 2-over par and 15 strokes ahead of second place Abingdon. Kennedy played for the first time as a freshman alongside her sister, Elsie, a junior who had already secured the individual girls state championship honors in the last two years. This year Elsie secured the individual co-ed state championship with a 5-under par at Williamsburg. The Western Albemarle High School team finished the season undefeated. Other individual honors awarded at the tournament included Addi Ritter, Joe Morinelli, and Kennedy MacCleery being named to first-team All-District, and Grace Bearley and Liam Foster earning spots on the All-District second team.