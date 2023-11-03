WAHS Field Hockey Secures Regional Victory

By Ron Wade

The WAHS field hockey team won a decisive 6-0 victory over Lynchburg’s E.C. Glass High School October 17, followed that up with a 3-0 victory over Monticello High School on the 19th and then was victorious over Hopewell, 6-0, in the regional tournament on the 26th. The team has a 16-1 record for the season, with an impressive 82 goals scored in 17 games compared to only four goals for their opponents. The team is especially proud of their two wins over Albemarle High School this year, something that’s not been done in almost 15 years, according to coach Krissi Dawson. Their record provides a first-round bye for the girls in the regional competition. While the team will lose four seniors (pictured), there is great depth in the team with junior forwards Skyler Powell and Jean Nika Van der Westhuizen, junior defenders McLean Stokes and Mary Larkin Buchanan, and sophomore goalie Maizey McCarthy.