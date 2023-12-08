A Christmas Day Quiz

By Mary E. Lyons

QUESTION: How many people does it take to publish an incorrect date for perforation of the Blue Ridge Tunnel?

ANSWER: Three men and one woman to correct the error.

While reading a biography of Claudius Crozet in November 2009, I came across a peculiar date. The authors stated that laborers bored through the Blue Ridge Tunnel on December 25, 1856. This made no sense. The vast majority of Irish working in the passage were baptized Catholics. Christmas Day was—and still is—what the church calls a holy day of obligation. Attendance at Mass was expected.

Irish laborers and family members living along the Blue Ridge Railroad line might have made the Christmas Day journey to Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Staunton. It was the only Catholic church in the region at the time. A Catholic chapel constructed of wood perched somewhere near Mountain Top Inn at the peak of Rockfish Gap. Father Daniel Downey, the parish priest in Staunton, held services there on occasion. But he traveled by horse; it’s doubtful that he could conduct Mass in both places on the same day.

If the trip to Staunton was too long for the Irish, they would have observed the day informally at their dwellings: shanties, crowded farmhouses, and barracks near the railroad line. Nearby friends and relatives might have joined them, just as those who celebrate Christmas do nowadays.

I reasoned that a few men may have worked that December 25 because they needed extra pay. But surely an insufficient number of drillers and blasters would show up to explode the massive amount of rock that remained in the belly of the mountain. And not enough floorers would feel like clearing the resulting debris on a religious holy day.

In April 2010, my typed transcription of handwritten Blue Ridge Tunnel payrolls supported my thoughts. Of 95 men and boys usually employed on the east side, only an ostler–a person who handles horses–worked on Christmas Day, 1856. Of 128 men and boys usually working on the west side, six manned the water pump, and six floorers cleared blasted rock.

While examining the Blue Ridge Railroad Papers at the Library of Virginia in 2016, my husband discovered a crucial document: the contractor’s estimate for work at the passage in December 1856. This primary source proves the actual boring-through date beyond all doubt. It was December 29, 1856.

The Christmas Day myth often rises like a phantom in present-day newspaper and magazine articles. May the following history of the error–and the hero of its correction, historian Elizabeth Dabney Coleman–finally put this pretty but faulty story to rest.

History of the Wrong Date

William Couper, Claudius Crozet: Soldier-Scholar-Educator-Engineer (Charlottesville, VA: The Historical Publishing Co. Inc., 1936), 161. Couper wrote that “engineers ‘holed through’ on Christmas Day.”

Couper cited Joseph Waddell, Annals of Augusta County, 2nd edition (Staunton, VA: C. Russell Caldwell Publishers, 1902), 448. Yet there is no mention of the Christmas Day date on page 448 or anywhere else in Waddell’s book. I’ve examined other editions of this title with the same result: no reference to Christmas Day.

Robert Hunter and Edwin Dooley, Claudius Crozet: French Engineer in America 1790-1861 (Charlottesville, VA: University Press of Virginia, 1989), 158. The text states that “drillers and blasters at the headings met each other on Christmas Day, 1856, and the ‘holing through’ was finally accomplished.” The authors provided no citation for the date.

History of the Correct Date

On January 3, 1857, the Baltimore Sun newspaper reprinted an article from the Richmond Dispatch. The reprint stated that on “Monday morning last,” workmen on the west side perforated a hole about “two inches in circumference.”

Elizabeth Dabney Coleman correctly interpreted the date as Monday, December 29, 1856, in her Ph.D. dissertation, “The Story of the Virginia Central Railroad,” submitted to the Department of History, University of Virginia, 1957. A perpetual calendar confirms the fact.

Happy Christmas! as the Irish say. But wait four days before raising a toast to the laborers who holed through the Blue Ridge Tunnel on—let’s repeat it together—December 29, 1856.

Mary E. Lyons is the author of four books about the Blue Ridge Tunnel and Blue Ridge Railroad.