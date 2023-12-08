NCAA Division 1 Early College Signings at WAHS

Being invited to sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI) demonstrates a student athlete’s excellence in their sport and by signing, their intent to participate in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) colleges and universities. Eleven athletes from Western signed National Letters of Intent with NCAA Division 1 schools at a ceremony at the school November 14.

David King (swimming) will be starting at UVA next year. Last year, he was the Class 5A state champion in the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle, and anchored the state champion 400 freestyle relay, as well as qualifying for the Junior Nationals in multiple events. Ellie Schundler (swimming) signed with Colgate University. She was a 2023 Swim and Dive team captain and is a four-time All-State selection as well as being in the top 10 all-time in three events at Western. Grace McCardle will be going on to William and Mary. She is a six-time All-State selection and currently ranks second all-time at Western in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle events. Overall, she ranks in the top 10 all-time at Western Albemarle in five different events.

Amelia Tomlinson (volleyball) will be heading to Liberty University following her senior year. She was a star player for the Warriors, taking the team to a 21-5-0 season.

Juliana Murphy (lacrosse) will be heading off to UVA next year. She received first team All-State honors, U.S. Lacrosse Academic All American honors, and the Future Coach Award last season. She has been the star defender who consistently disrupts the leading scorer on the opposing team.

Hailey Hodson (track) will be attending the Naval Academy at Annapolis. She has shown her versatility by leading her team to two cross-country state championships as well as multiple state championship track teams, including the 4×800 relay.

Reese Mattern (soccer) has chosen to go to the University of Tennessee. She is a consistent goal scorer with tremendous speed and was Region 4D player of the year and first team All-State in the 2023 season.

Reeve Goldstein (lacrosse) will play for Furman University after high school. She has been selected to first team All-State with 88 goals and 103 assists and received the Golden Stick Award as a creative playmaker with precise passes and scoring assists.

Maggie Craytor (lacrosse) will be off to the University of Delaware. She has scored 132 goals and 45 assists in three years and received the first team All-State and the team Warrior Awards; a game highlight was a goal she scored with six seconds left in the first half against Dominion.

Katie Alhusen (lacrosse) will be playing for Drexel University next year. In addition to being named as an All-State player, she received the Most Inspirational Award as a complete player, the most explosive on the draw, having 67 goals, 32 assists and 89 draw controls in three years.