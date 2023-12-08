WAHS Girls Cross Country Wins State Title

The Western Albemarle girls cross country team won the VHSL Class 3 state meet on November 11. They went into the meet as an underdog, but in an upset, beat the powerhouse Spotswood team for the first time this season. At the state meet, sophomore Emerson Ritter got out strong across the first field, set a blazing pace, holding it the entire race, coming in 8th overall and setting a personal record time of 18:35. The rest of the team was made up of seniors Hailey Hodson, Grace Cook, and Hazel Johnson; junior Lily Smith, and sophomores Emma Schmitz and Carter Torrence. Each girl on the team did her part to seal the win for the Warriors. Their success was not dependent on a single runner out front, but rather a strong and deep group of runners. This is the youngest team that the school has had in a very long time. There are a total of seven juniors and seniors, while the underclassmen total 25. The new class of runners have infused the team with enthusiasm and raw talent, while the older girls have maintained the winning traditions of the team and led by example. The state championship was a great accomplishment and portends a strong team going forward.

The Western Albemarle boys cross country team capped off their season at the VHSL state championship Class 3A meet at Green Hill Park in Salem November 11. Senior Michael Azzato, qualifying for the meet through his All-Region finish the prior week, ran a smart race to move up throughout the five-kilometer distance, finishing with a time of 16:59 and placing 50th overall in a loaded field. Ben Amago, before a late season injury, led the team in each race, having the fastest time run by a Warrior all year at 16:28. The Warriors narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet as a team by just three points on November 1 at the Region 3C meet in Palmyra. Azzato was closely followed that day by teammates sophomore Spencer Envall, junior Collin Kershisnik, and freshman Finn Smith, with Junior Chris Carter rounding out the scoring as the fifth runner.