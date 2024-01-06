Seasonal Flavors: Crozet Pasta for Aprés Ski

So, I’m driving through downtown Crozet last summer taking a French student to Humpback Rocks. She’s already been to Monticello and shopping. The National Park is my next tour stop.

As usual, I’m the tour guide, keeping up the chatter as I describe the local celebrity: Claudius Crozet. After giving Garrance the entire story of the tunnel, etc., she looked at me and said in her pretty good English: “Crozet is a food.”

I thought I had misheard or that she had misunderstood me. I said, “No, no, I’m talking about a person.”

“Crozet is a food—it’s a pasta,” she said.

“Garrance, I have brought many, many French visitors through Crozet and no one has ever said this to me. Are you sure?”

“Maybe everyone was from near Paris? Paris people don’t know about this. Near Lyon, after we ski, we eat Crozet with cheese.”

Dear readers, you could have knocked me over with a feather! Crozet has its own pasta dish! A little research revealed that it is made from buckwheat. If it ever gets cold, let’s make this.

Crozet Pasta for Aprés Ski

10 oz Crozet pasta (available from Amazon; maybe we could talk the Crozet Market into stocking it?)

(available from Amazon; maybe we could talk the Crozet Market into stocking it?) 2 large onions, chopped

Vegetable oil as needed

4 oz. bacon, cut into small squares

5 oz. grated gruyere cheese

¾ cup sour cream

Fresh parsley

Put a large pot of water to boil.

In a large skillet, cook the bacon until crisp. Add the onions and sauté until transparent. Add a bit of oil if needed to keep the onions from sticking. When the onions are soft, add the sour cream and the grated gruyere. Stir till the cheese is melted and remove from heat.

Boil the Crozet pasta as directed, till al dente. Drain and mix with the cheese sauce.

Turn the pasta/sauce mixture into a baking dish and bake for 20 minutes at 350°F.