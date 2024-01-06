WAHS Swim Dominates in Local and Statewide Meets

A dual meet was held at the Crozet Park Pool December 5 featuring Western Albemarle HS, Fluvanna HS and Charlottesville HS. Overall, the men’s A and B teams finished 1st and 2nd with a total of 126 and 116 points respectively, besting third place Charlottesville with 93 points. The women’s teams also finished 1 and 2 with scores of 130 and 133 over third place Fluvanna with 79 points.

WAHS teams were particularly strong in the 200-meter medley races, taking first and second place in both men’s and women’s divisions. Outstanding individual performances in the men’s group were Jack Hathaway winning the 50m free at 25:32 and the 100m Back at 1:03:03; Charlie Alexander winning the 200m Free at 2:03:49 and the 100m Fly at 1:03:22; John Zevgolis winning the 200m IM at 2:24:62 and the 400m Free at 4:34:19; and Jonathan Alexander winning the 100m Free at 56:33.

The women’s outstanding individual wins included Sophia Garono in the 200m IM at 2:50:44 and the 400m Free at 5:21:30; Claire Contiliano in the 200m Free at 2:32:15; Eliza Osada in the 50m Free at 28:50; Grace McCardle in the 100m Fly at 1:06:50; and Lucy Nicholson in the 100m Back at 1:08:30. Lily Phillips was a part of the winning teams on both the women’s 200m Medley and 200m Free as well as placing third in the 100m Breast.

The team followed up with a convincing performance in the Hanover Hawk Holiday Invitational Swim meet in Richmond December 16, one of the biggest and most competitive in the state. The boys won in convincing fashion, beating the second-place team, Douglas Freeman HS, by 180 points. The girls’ team took second to defending 4A state champion, Monacan HS. In addition, the team took home the Combined Team Championship trophy by 282 points over second place Douglas Freeman.

The boys set five new team records, all of them meeting the Automatic All-American time standard for their events. Two boys currently hold the second fastest time swam in a high school meet in the United States: David King in the 200m Individual Medley at 1:46.28, and David King, Jack Hathaway, Thomas Heilman, and Richard Wang in the 200m Medley Relay at 1:29.57. Sixteen swimmers (11 boys 5 girls) qualified for all-state at the meet in a total of 27 events.