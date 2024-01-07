Crozet Dancers Star in Albemarle Ballet’s Nutcracker

By Allie Pesch

More than 70 local dancers performed in Albemarle Ballet Theatre’s annual production of The Nutcracker at Waynesboro High School Dec. 15 and 16.

Ruby Adams starred as Clara, with Amelia Williamson (Friday) and Alyssa Free (Saturday) as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Maria Rizoli danced as Mouse Queen and Claire McCulloch as the delightful Mother Ginger. Other soloists included Mo Sanborn as Snow Queen, Townsend Stumpf as Dew Drop, and Eric Ramirez-Weaver as Drosselmeier.

Veronica Piller, Nicky Coelho, Anna Finan choreographed the production, and the fantastic costumes were designed by the studio’s founder and director, Sally Hart.