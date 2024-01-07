Crozet Dancers Star in Albemarle Ballet’s Nutcracker

Crozet Gazette
Townsend Stumpf, center, as Dew Drop, with ABT advanced dancers in the Waltz of the Flowers, from left: Mo Sanborn, Madeleine Fuller, Louisa Pesch, Margaret Davis, Amelia Williamson, Maggie Anderson, Maria Rizoli, Annabelle Cao, Maddie Black, Olivia Ramirez-Weaver, Chloe Krause, Catalina Solorzano, Emily Sachno, and Alyssa Free. Photo: Allie Pesch.

By Allie Pesch

More than 70 local dancers performed in Albemarle Ballet Theatre’s annual production of The Nutcracker at Waynesboro High School Dec. 15 and 16.

Ruby Adams starred as Clara, with Amelia Williamson (Friday) and Alyssa Free (Saturday) as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Maria Rizoli danced as Mouse Queen and Claire McCulloch as the delightful Mother Ginger. Other soloists included Mo Sanborn as Snow Queen, Townsend Stumpf as Dew Drop, and Eric Ramirez-Weaver as Drosselmeier. 

Veronica Piller, Nicky Coelho, Anna Finan choreographed the production, and the fantastic costumes were designed by the studio’s founder and director, Sally Hart.

Townsend Stumpf, center, as Dew Drop with ABT advanced dancers in the Waltz of the Flowers, from left: Olivia Ramirez-Weaver, Maggie Anderson, Madeleine Fuller, Mo Sanborn, Maddie Black, Louisa Pesch, Margaret Davis, Chloe Krause, Amelia Williamson, Catalina Solorzano, Annabelle Cao, Alyssa Free, Emily Sachno, and Maria Rizoli. Photo: Allie Pesch.
ABT advanced dancers in the Waltz of the Flowers, from left: Mo Sanborn, Madeleine Fuller, Louisa Pesch, Margaret Davis, Amelia Williamson, Maggie Anderson, Maria Rizoli, Annabelle Cao, Maddie Black, Olivia Ramirez-Weaver, Chloe Krause, Catalina Solorzano, Emily Sachno and Alyssa Free. Photo: Allie Pesch.
Annabelle Cao. Photo: Allie Pesch. 
Ruby Adams as Clara and Claire McCulloch as Mother Ginger. Photo: Allie Pesch.
Ruby Adams as Clara and Amelia Williamson as Sugar Plum Fairy. Photo: Allie Pesch.
Alyssa Free as Sugar Plum Fairy, Maria Rizoli as Mouse Queen, Townsend Stumpf as Dew Drop.Photo: Allie Pesch.
Amelia Williamson as Sugar Plum Fairy. Photo: Allie Pesch.
Mo Sandborn as Snow Queen (center). Photo: Allie Pesch.
Photo: Allie Pesch.

