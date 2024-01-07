WAHS Varsity Boys Basketball Off to a Good Start

In it sixth game of the season, the Western Boys’ Varsity team outscored Fluvanna 67 to 43. The team outscored their opponents in all four quarters of the game. Outstanding performances included Sophomore Jack Castner scoring 20 points overall, including six 3-point shots and three rebounds; Senior Lewis Childers scored 10 points and had five steals and five assists; and Senior Elliott Kessler scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds. Other players putting significant points on the board included Senior Charlie Seaborn with eight points, and Junior Dillon Bergert and Senior James Dahl with six points each.

The Varsity Teams’ record now stands at 8-3-0 after its second place finish to Albemarle in the annual Daily Progress Holiday Classic tournament held at WAHS over the winter break. WAHS fell to Albemarle in an exciting championship game 53-52.

Tickets for boys and girls games may be purchased at gofan.co.