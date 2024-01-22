Elizabeth Root Paquin

To Elizabeth “Libby” (Root) Paquin, no one was a stranger, and everyone was a friend. She delighted in talking to the waitress, the cashier or someone just sitting on a bench hoping to brighten their day. She often said, “If you can make a stranger smile, you know it’s a good day.” Libby touched those around her profoundly and we are reminded daily of how fortunate we all are to have known such a loving, kind, creative soul.

Libby, 69, died peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family on January 8th. She was born on June 18th, 1954, in Stoughton, Massachusetts. After 32 wonderful years in Crozet, Libby and her husband, Greg, recently moved back to Massachusetts to be closer to family, especially their grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Brendon Paquin. Libby is survived by Gregory, her loving husband of 38 years, their devoted pup Tuni, Libby’s siblings Denise Paquin and Arthur Root, and much extended family—all of whom adored her.

Libby was a friend, a beloved family member, and an artist. She was happiest in the company of friends and family, or creating her artwork, including jewelry, paintings, clothing, and crafts. Her last projects included creating her great nephew’s Halloween costume, designing her sister’s Christmas tree and crafting holiday decorations for her grandchildren. Her “LP originals” brighten the homes of her friends and family, and were also on display and sold at the Crozet Artisan Depot.

Libby’s love language was connection, which she did by sharing, laughing, and creating. She made lifelong friends doing Thai Chi, hosting fire nights and game nights of dominoes and cards, as well as cookie baking and decorating parties, Halloween parties and Christmas dinners. She loved a good, themed get-together!

Libby relished her travels with family, including trips to warmer climates during the winter; drives up North to New England; and an annual trip to Wellfleet, Cape Cod, highlights of which included visiting her Granddaughters Allie and Emily, the lights of her life. She beamed as she shared videos of their gymnastics and sporting events, school pictures and news of their fast-paced lives.

Libby was stricken with an aggressive cancer that ended her life within weeks of diagnosis. Greg and family surrounded her with all the love, dignity and care possible. Even during sickness, she made us laugh, while being honest about what was to be. She deemed her passing as a gift that could bring family together, as we saw her pass on to her next journey with Brendon. While those left behind struggle with the speed and devastation of the loss, we can honor her life by smiling with strangers, bringing people together, creating often, hugging freely, and loving fiercely.

A celebration of life will be held in April, the date to be determined, in Crozet. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice, or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, Inc.