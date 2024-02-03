Crozet Artist Exhibits at Shenandoah Valley Art Center

Local artist Laura Allen opened an exhibit of new and existing work January 20th titled “Anthropogenic,” a dichotomy of both creation by humans and destruction from those creations. She is seen here standing by “Coral Cairn” drawing attention to endangered coral reefs and cairns. Laura creates organic forms with post-consumer materials using hand-worked methods that highlight the natural process of growth. Her exhibit will be on display through February. See more about Laura at lauraelizabethallen.com.