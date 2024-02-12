Barbara Weddel, age 70, accessed heaven on January 24, 2024, the day of God’s choosing.

She is survived by her husband and best friend, David her beloved children Patrick and his wife Dane, Sean and his wife Carolyn, her grandsons Colton and Teddy, and her golden retriever and devoted companion “Gracie Lou.” She is also survived by her siblings Ann Gosack, Nancy Sutton and Tom Sutton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and MANY cherished friends.

Proceeding her in death are her father and mother, Matthew and Jeanne Sutton, her golden retrievers MacTavish, Chamberlain, Hancock, Beau and Reagan.

Her love of life, her compassion for animals, and her understanding of human frailty, and her great sense of humor made her a magnet to all. She is now with Jesus, basking in the light of His glory in eternal celebration.

A celebration of life will be held at Crozet Fellowship Church, 470 Twinkling Springs Road on February 17, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue (www.dvgrr.org) or checks can be mailed to 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569 annotating that this is in memorial of Barbara Weddel.