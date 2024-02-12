Ray Wyant Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. He was born in Charlottesville, on March 31, 1966. He was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents Jesse and Fannie Wyant, and his maternal grandparents Claude and Anna Napier. He leaves behind his devoted parents Ray and Frances Wyant, his sister Terry Ludovissy (Beau), nephews Jeffrey, Sammy (Ruby), and Timmy Ludovissy, and his great nephews Landon and Wesley. He also leaves behind a special friend Ernie Thompson.

Ray Jr. was a long-time member of Hillsboro Baptist Church. He loved music and he played his base trombone for the Cville Band in Charlottesville for 38 years. He was also an Associate Member of the Crozet Fire Department for 15 plus years. He was devoted to his community.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, at Hillsboro Baptist Church in Crozet.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Martha Jefferson House, The Hospice of the Piedmont, the Cville Band, or the Crozet Fire Department. The Martha Jefferson House, and the Hospice of the Piedmont provided wonderful support and care during Ray Jr.’s last days.