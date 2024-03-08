Phillips, Flora Honored as WARS Salutes Its Volunteers

The Western Albemarle Rescue Squad named Abbey Phillips and Christine Flora as their Members of the Year at their annual awards banquet held at King Family Vineyards February 3. The award is voted on by the squad’s membership, and this year’s vote resulted in a tie and two winners.

WARS President Justin Pickral began the evening with a thank you to the volunteers. “You are willing to do for someone who cannot repay you. And to see a group do this day and day out—so, thank you. You help those who can’t help themselves. You care for people you don’t know and may never meet again. Let us be thankful for the good work done.”

Christine Yu, who unfortunately could not be present for the occasion, put together a 23-minute slide show including hundreds of pictures and short videos about life at the squad house. Its theme asked the question, “How cool is WARS?” Volunteers were shown at call scenes, shoveling snow, goofing for the camera, making fun of WARS Chief Kostis Alibertis, during moments from their relentless training programs, pretending to be victims, cooking and eating, enjoying a few dozen birthday parties, lounging at the bay doors on warm days, cleaning house, grilling outdoors, sleeping in odd positions, etc. Reactions from volunteers suggested they also recognized some inside jokes. The takeaway was that virtually nothing could be cooler than being a WARS volunteer. The show got a big round of applause.

Alibertis said the 125-member squad answered 1,991 calls in 2023 and treated 1,876 different patients. The squad was also on hand at public events such as the Charlottesville 4-Miler, the Dam Turn Regatta on Beaver Creek reservoir, Halloween Night, and the Crozet Fourth of July and Christmas parades. “The work we do is meaningful and truly changes lives,” he said.

Alibertis drew special attention to Greg Paquin and his family. Paquin was a vital contributor to the squad for more than two decades before moving to Massachusetts last summer to be nearer family. Shortly after settling in, they learned that Elizabeth “Libby” Paquin, well-known around Crozet for her exuberance and occasional zaniness, had an aggressive form of cancer. She died in January. Alibertis also remembered long-time volunteer Greg Faust, who died in December. The crowd paused for a moment of silence in his memory.

Kostis next introduced Justin Ide, an EMT and firefighter who serves in both Waynesboro and Crozet. Ide narrated the solemn story of his wife Susan’s death and how the squad member Matt Jablonski fought for her care needs. “This is about how important it is what you do,” said Ide. “It’s a raw story and it doesn’t end happily. Susan had a stomach problem and we called WARS,” he said, bravely mastering his emotions. “They were quick, efficient and wonderful. They were really wonderful.” Susan was in pain but did not meet some criterion for receiving pain medication. She was put in a wheelchair and sent to the hospital lobby. But Jablonski refused to follow those instructions and continued to advocate for her, ultimately securing her a room. She died five days later at age 57.

“His actions gave Susan a fighting chance and time for the family to gather,” Ide said. “Your jobs, your commitment is important. You are so very important to the people who call you and ask for help.” The crowd rose and stood in respect.

Pickral conferred the President’s Award on David Booth, long a faithful and ready volunteer, now the squad’s vice-president.

Alibertis recognized stalwart Bob Knox with the Chief’s Award. “Above and beyond,” said Alibertis.

The Frances Henry Award for the member who runs the most calls in the year went to Peyton Rieger.

Rookie of the Year went to Cassie Ann Kelly.

Life memberships, which recognize the contributions of volunteers who we serve at least seven years, were awarded to Valerie Quick (started in 2013), Grace Foster (2016) and Cody Boylen (2016).

All the members were given blankets with the WARS logo on them. A dance party followed the awards.

Rosa Marquez, a captain for The Catering Outfit of Charlottesville, said the kitchen served 181 meals, a buffet featuring beef ribs and salmon. They also cooked for the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department’s awards dinner the week before. Dessert included mini cheese cakes and chocolate mousse. King Family wines and local craft beers from Blue Mountain and Devil’s Backbone breweries were also served.