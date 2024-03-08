WAHS Girls & Boys Take State Indoor Track Titles

For the sixth time in eight years, the Warriors took first place in the Girls VHSL Class 3 Indoor Track state finals. The girls won both the 4×400 and the 4×800 relay races. Members of the relay teams pictured are (LtoR): Hailey Hodson (400 and 800), Grace Cook (800), Emmy Battista (400), Emerson Ritter (800), Jordan Henderson (400), Carter Torrance (800) and Camille Love (400). Carter was the high-point athlete of the team, placing second in both the 300m and 500m races in addition to anchoring the 4×800 relay. Evie Woodrow (not pictured) also placed second in the pole vault at 10’6”. The Western boys took home their third state title in seven years. The indoor track team took top honors at the VHSL Class 3 Indoor Track state finals in Lynchburg February 27. Pictured is the boys 4×400 relay team that took second in that event (LtoR): junior Connor Rittenhouse, senior Bridger Clarke, senior Wesley Scialla, junior Anders Felts. Anders also set a new state record in the 500m at 1:03.72. In the pole vault, Nathan Peterson (not pictured) took second in the tournament clearing 14 feet.