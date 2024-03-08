Yearlong Water Main Replacement Project On Tap

The Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) is the agency tasked with providing retail public water and sewer service to county residents, and it will be replacing water mains in Crozet as part of a multi-year, $6.6 million construction project. ACSA is replacing “undersized and aging asbestos-cement and PVC water mains in the Crozet Water System,” and their work this year will encompass most of Crozet Avenue and Rt. 250 west to Yancey Mills.

The work for the project’s newest phase is slated to begin later this month, according to ACSA Senior Civil Engineer Justin Weiler. “We have completed easement acquisition and have bid the project,” said Weiler. “The low bidder and contractor for the project is Valley Earth and Pipe. Right now, Valley is working to obtain the required permits for the project, including VDOT permits, and once they obtain those, they plan to begin construction. My best guess is that they will start construction sometime in March.”

The water mains to be replaced follow a 2.7 mile path stretching along Crozet Avenue from Tabor Street south to Rt. 250, then west to the Hillsboro Lane intersection with Half Mile Branch Road. The water lines in the Park View neighborhood off Crozet Avenue across from Rockgate Cemetery are also included in the replacement project. ACSA’s contract with Valley gives them 14 months to complete the project, though Valley hopes to be done more quickly than that. Weiler said he expects around one year of construction to complete the work.

“I think the biggest impact on the Crozet community with this project will be the impact to traffic along the roads we are working [under], particularly on Crozet Avenue and Rt. 250,” said Weiler. “During the design phase, we tried to minimize the impact and have worked with VDOT on the allowable work hours. Along Rt. 250, we think most of the work can be completed without closing a lane, just a shoulder, although there are few spots where will need to close a lane. Along Crozet Avenue, one lane will be closed most of the time.”

ACSA is having ongoing discussions with VDOT about doing some of the work along the main roads at night to minimize the impact of lane closures on local residents. “Staff at both ACSA and Valley are very aware of the impact we are going to have on the Crozet community by working in these roads and we are going to do our absolute best to minimize impacts by getting the work done as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Weiler.

Periodic water outages will also be an issue for property owners along the path of the project. “Outages will typically be limited to several hours when a water service is switched from the old waterline to the new waterline or when we are connecting the new waterlines to existing waterlines,” said Weiler. “The contractor and ACSA will be coordinating these outages with the affected property owners ahead of the work. As with any construction project, there is an increased risk that an existing water main could be hit, causing an unexpected water outage. If that occurs, the ACSA will work closely with Valley Earth and Pipe to restore water service as quickly as possible.”

ACSA says it will also have a full-time staff member onsite during the work to monitor the construction and help coordinate the project. Once construction begins, ACSA will be sending out updates via email to a distribution list of local residents. If you would like to be added to this distribution list, please email Justin Weiler at [email protected] to receive regular updates.