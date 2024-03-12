King Family Vineyard Takes Home the 2024 Governor’s Cup

By
Theresa Curry
-
0
107
Matthieu Finot accepting the Governor's Cup from Governor Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Virginia Wine Marketing Boar.
Governor Glenn Youngkin awards the 2024 Governor’s Cup to Matthieu Finot, winemaker for King Family Vineyards. Finot’s 2019 Meritage was chosen as the top wine in Virginia, and the award is the fourth Governor’s Cup for the King family. Watch for more coverage in April’s Gazette.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here