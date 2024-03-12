King Family Vineyard Takes Home the 2024 Governor’s Cup

Governor Glenn Youngkin awards the 2024 Governor’s Cup to Matthieu Finot, winemaker for King Family Vineyards. Finot’s 2019 Meritage was chosen as the top wine in Virginia, and the award is the fourth Governor’s Cup for the King family. Watch for more coverage in April’s Gazette.
The Gazette features crisp news reporting and revealing interviews, all told with our distinctive local accents, plus calendar and classified services. The Gazette publishes on the first Thursday of the month and intends to publish biweekly when it has enough community and business support. If you want the neighborhood news around Western Albemarle, read the Crozet Gazette.
The Crozet Gazette does not publish anonymous letters or comments.