Crozet Fish Market Opening

By
Theresa Curry
-
0
699
Lenny Craig, Jayson Johnson, Joe Skinner and Mick Markley of Crozet Seafood Supply. Photo: Malcolm Andrews.

Crozet Seafood Supply opens March 19 at Clover Lawn Shopping Center. Owner Jayson Johnson promises the day’s catch from the waters of Virginia, Delaware and Maryland, plus readymade carry-out like fresh tuna salad and lobster rolls. Watch for more in the April Crozet Gazette.

