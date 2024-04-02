John Haines Marston, II born February 6, 1939, UVA Hospital, Virginia passed away on March 18, 2024. He was 85 years old. John grew up in the Rectory of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood, where his father served as the Reverend H. Lee Marston.

John was preceded in death by his parents, The Reverend H. Lee Marston and Charlotte Minor Cheape Marston, his brother Peter Terrell “Terry” Marston and his step-son James Colbath Hunter. He is survived by his step-daughter, Mary Scott Hunter, his sister Charlotte Jane Pope (Lloyd), and his brother Minor Lee Marston (Sylvia): nieces and nephews: Alan Cooke Blow (Jennifer), Anthony (Tolee) Lee Blow (Jane), Kathleen Ann Marston Blow, Christopher Haines Marston (Julia), Ann Minor Marston Kurtz (Charles), Elizabeth Kirkland Marston Blackwood (Art), Katherine Terrell Marston Cleven (Brian).

He was the great grandson of Capt. John J. Haines, and the great-great grandson of Sir John Cheape of her Majesty Queen Victoria’s English Forces.

He attended the Greenwood School, the Episcopal High School of Alexandria, Virginia, and graduated from Albemarle High School. He received his liberal arts education from the University of Virginia, and a Master’s of Education from the University of Virginia. John was a member of Phi Kappa Psi at UVA.

John will be remembered for his service in the United States Coast Guard. He was a Professor of English and Sociology at Fork Union Military Academy from 1976 – 2009 (33 years), and also served as the basketball coach. John was admired and respected by the cadets and staff for teaching great leadership skills. John will be remembered for his passion and loyalty as an attendee all of the UVA basketball and football games.

John was a pillar in the Greenwood Community his entire life and he eventually lived in the family homestead known as Parson’s Green. The big front porch was a place that many family and friends would gather as they listened to John tell stories of his ancestors, family and heritage at Parson’s Green. He found great pleasure gardening, cutting the grass with his antique red tractor.

John was the author of two books. The first was The Christmas Garden, (2009) that focused on the Marston Family Christmas traditions of decorating with trains around the Christmas tree. This book was featured at the Festival of the Book in Charlottesville. The second book was The Prettiest Girl in Charlottesville (2017 & 2018) which was a tribute to his mother, Charlotte Minor Cheape Marston, and her family.

A special thank you to: Dora Sims, a Marston family friend for over 40 years, and her daughter Etta Haines (John’s namesake); Curtis Alexander who worked with John’s parents at Parson’s Green and continued to work with John for many years; Betty Thomas, John’s personal assistant and publisher; the staff members at the Colonnades, Mountainside, and the Cedars; and a special thanks dedicated family friend Lisa Hill.

The Memorial Service will be held on May 18, 2024, 11am at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 2523 Craigs Store Road, Afton, VA 22920. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Cross Episcopal Church, PO Box 12, Batesville, VA 22924.

John will be laid to rest in a private Family Interment Service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Greenwood, Albemarle County, Virginia.