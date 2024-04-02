Kristie Powell Shifflett, 50, of Afton, joined our loving Creator on March 21, 2024. She was born in Charlottesville, VA, on October 15, 1973, to Calvin Powell and Charlotte Knight Powell. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving daughters, Emma (fiancé, Chase Winston), Callie, and Elizabeth; her sisters, Kelly Woolford (Eric) and Kim Norford (Matthew); her niece Mara; and her nephews, Keegan (Rachel), Parker (fiancée, Carrington Harris), Bryce, and Brayden. There were a multitude of aunts, uncles, and cousins that she loved dearly. In addition, she loved being with her Nortonsville Church of God family.

Kristie prided herself on being a “girl mom, daughter, sister, and friend. Jesus’ hopeful follower.” She loved the Lord with all of her heart, and her life reflected that. Kristie was a giver. She gave her time, worldly possessions, kindness, and love. She wanted others to know that they were loved and that they mattered. She also loved her flip flops, Dr. Pepper, spending time at the ball field, the Lord’s Chicken, writing, and being with her family. Her blog (herimaginaryblog.wordpress.com) touched many lives and will continue to bring comfort in the years to come.

“Our legacy is really the lives we touch, the inspiration we give, altering someone’s plan—if even for a moment—and getting them to think, cry, laugh, argue. More than anything, we are remembered for our smiles; the ones we share with our closest and dearest, and the ones we bestow on a total stranger, who needed it right then, and God put you there to deliver.” – Carrie Hamilton.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 5th, at 11 am at Nortonsville Church of God. Pastor Greg Payne will be officiating. If you’d like to send flowers in honor of Kristie, please deliver them to Batten Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA, 22968, before 5 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Monetary donations may be made to Nortonsville Church of God, 1505 Simmons Gap Road Dyke, VA 22935.