Rachel Mae Morris Jenkins, age 95, passed away on March 2, 2024 at Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center. Rachel was born in Charlottesville, on November 11, 1928 to Robert and Lillian Morris. She lived a life filled with love, hard work and commitment to family.

Rachel was preceded in death by her father Robert S. Morris, her mother Lillian F. Morris, husband Robert G. Jenkins, fiancé Edward R. Koestner, and beloved miniature poodle Princess.

She is survived by brothers Norman L. Morris and Newton S. Morris, daughters Doris J. Valenti and Carol A. Koestner, grandsons Tony Valenti (Tara Gruelich), Nick Valenti (Meghan) and 4 great grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at Crozet Baptist Church on March 8.

All who knew Rachel know her kind and loving spirit will live on in our hearts and memories. May she be in peace as she joins her sweet little poodle Princess in heaven.

Instead of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Rachel’s name.