Sherry Horowski Minutolo was born in Charlottesville on June 22, 1945 and passed on November 19, 2023. She was the beloved daughter of Annie and Stanley Horowski and beloved wife of Al Minutolo for 37 years. She is survived by her brothers Michael Horowski of Earlysville, Stanley Horowski, and nieces Kelli and Christie Horowski.

Sherry graduated from Lane High School in Charlottesville and attended the University of Virginia School of Nursing. She was executive secretary at the UVA Biomedical Engineering Department in Stacey Hall for many years, and retired in 2006. Sherry was a person of many interests and always a friend to many. She was excellent homemaker and hostess, gardener, and business woman. She was a partner in SHERAL Flower Farm and owner of Rock Pup Gems, designing and making jewelry for sale at the Crozet Farmers Market and various outlets.

She especially enjoyed travels to France, England, and Italy, but the Outer Banks was her favorite. Every trip was an adventure and she enjoyed traveling the back roads searching for the best gas station chicken, barbecue joints and hole-in-the-wall places. She was an excellent cook with no fear in adding her own touch and creating experimental culinary delights. Holiday dinners were five-star, with passed-down recipes and memories. Her soups were famous and shared in quart jars with friends.

Sherry was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer which ended her life within months. Family and friends surrounded her with love and care and visited often. During this sickness she made us laugh and cry while facing what was to be and viewed this as a time to bring family and friends together.

While we deal with this loss, we honor her by sharing a smile and a hug and an expression of love; she would like that. Sherry will always be an inspiration to family and friends, always willing to share her smile and life experiences and help anyone needing a leg-up.

Donations may be made to the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, 1265 Crozet Ave, Crozet VA 22932; Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or help someone in need.