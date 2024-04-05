Boys Lacrosse Defeats Rival Albemarle 16 – 8

The Western Albemarle boys lacrosse team defeated Albemarle by a score of 16 to 8 in a rivalry matchup March 26. Senior and team captain Cole Baglio finished the game with 11 points (6g,5a), and rising sophomore attacker Silas Terrill added seven points (4g,3a). Seniors Finn Pulich and Mack Widener added two points each. The team’s defense played a key role in the victory, holding Albemarle to only 8 goals. Defensive players Will Henderson, Aiden Backich, and Parker Kuzar contributed to the Warriors’ possessions by causing two turnovers each, while netminder Alex Jones had a 65% save rate on 34 shots on goal. The Warriors have home games against Patrick Henry Roanoke on April 12, and against Douglas S. Freeman on April 19.