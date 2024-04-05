Countryside: Ruritan Sale Benefits Gardeners and Community

The annual White Hall Ruritans Plant Sale, this year on April 27, is the result of hours, days and months of hard work by some of the area’s most talented gardeners. Unlike some commercial nurseries that set out flats of boringly similar and sometimes sickly young seedlings and perennials shipped in from Florida or California, the Ruritan gardeners sell mostly their own tried-and-true plants. Holding on to the promise of spring even in the midst of this year’s wind, rain and chilly temperatures, they’ve divided perennials, untangled roots, and dug up the young growth just peeking through the spring mud. Others have planted seeds in January and February, using varieties and methods that have consistently worked for them. Every year the plant sale features them all: perennial and annual flowers, shrubs, trees and vegetables.

Recognizing the importance of plants that have done well for their neighbors, gardeners find that White Hall is the place to be on the last Saturday in April. Sandy Williams, who is directing this year’s sale, said demand is high as gardeners from all over the area line up for the best selection of home-grown starts, all carefully prepared by the hands of a local gardener. To keep up with the growing number of customers, she’s set a goal of 1,000 plants. To meet that goal (by mid-March they were halfway there) the club had to plan a plant-potting work day inside, as the unrelenting rain early in March made the usual outside project impossible.

Williams herself has adopted the philosophy of populating her Crozet yard with flowers and shrubs that thrive without constant fuss, and eliminating those demanding constant attention. In her gardens, just coming to life in March, it looks like the plants have taken notice of her attitude and made sure to look strong and healthy. “I’m a lazy gardener,” she said, but most of us would call her a smart gardener. She’s contributed dozens of plants for the sale, and uses her “no fuss” method for plant division as well as plant selection, pulling apart roots and splitting sprawling perennials with confidence that both the original plant and its division will remain vigorous, whether in the ground or in its pot. Her approach has meant a lot of free expansion of her extensive gardens as well as many sturdy plants for plant sale customers.

Many of the gardeners who enjoy the annual sale don’t realize that they’re also supporting an impressive array of projects that benefit the community. Proceeds from the sale and other events enable the club to fund scholarships. There’s The Dan Maupin scholarship, a $2,000 grant, open to any White Hall area student for post-secondary education. Students apply by April 30, and awards are based on academics, financial need, and community service. The Walter Perkins scholarship ($2,000) and the Ruritan Club scholarship ($1,000) are both available to students at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Following criteria developed by the Ruritans, the college proposes students, and the local committee disburses the grants. Williams said the club often supports students who are likely to stay and work in the area.

The Ruritan Club is a non-profit civic organization whose motto is “Fellowship, Goodwill, and Community Service.” The Club meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the White Hall Community Building, and some of the funds raised through various projects go to maintain that historic building, which began in 1908 as an Episcopal mission church. The White Hall Ruritans began leasing the historic old church in the 1960s. They’ve installed a new kitchen and make the facility available for holiday dinners, baby showers, and weddings. Community groups, like the 4-H clubs, Girl Scouts and AA meetings, use it without charge. For the benefit of runners and bicyclists, the Ruritans provide an outdoor porta-potty for the community in the building’s parking lot, which Williams said is in frequent use by travelers, especially on weekends.

The White Hall club also has a roadside clean-up twice a year, a party for the community children at Christmas time, and a very popular apple-butter-making festival in the Fall.

Don’t be afraid to attend the sale if you’re a beginner gardener: In keeping with the interests of those patronizing the plant sale April 27, there will be a table from the Master Gardeners Educational Outreach Program, designed to answer any questions about gardening that might come up. Also at the sale, both beginners and veteran gardeners will find some items of interest. Way Cool Tools from Brown’s Cove and Spring Creek Blooms, a cut flower farm in Lake Albemarle, will also be on the grounds during the sale. There’s a garden-themed rummage sale, and homemade baked goods from the club’s talented cooks.

The White Hall Ruritan Club plant sale is Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic White Hall Community Center.

Losing our Farms in Albemarle and Virginia

According to results from the most recent survey from the United States Census of Agriculture released in February, Virginia lost more farmland in the years between 2017 and 2022 than it did in the previous 15 years. More than 488,000 acres of farmland were converted to some other use. This is more than farmers selling off a few acres to pay their bills: 10% of all Virginia farms simply ceased to operate during the same time period.

The same census found that Albemarle County lost 47 farms in the years between 2017 and 2022, leaving the county with 866 farms, down from 913 five years earlier. Between them, those farms have 167,583 acres, but only 34,279 acres are in active production, a lower number of productive acres than in 2017, when farmers harvested 42,417 acres.

In 2017, farmers from 411 Albemarle County farms reported they were raising cattle: Now, only 298 are classified as having, between them, 18,134 cattle. Most of the cattle (10,069) are beef and 232 of are listed as dairy cows. Very few Albemarle County farms (21) raise hogs and pigs, down from 29 in 2017.

Sheep farms, however, are on the upswing, going from 59 to 70 in the five-year span, adding a third more (900 head) for a total of 2,847 sheep. There are 200 horse farms in Albemarle, with about 1,600 horses.

The loss of our farmers is not surprising. The average farm in Albemarle experiences a net loss of more than $16,000 a year, with farmers making about 16 cents of every dollar spent on food. This is especially challenging in the setting of the typical Virginia farm, which in 90% of the cases is owned by a family rather than a corporation. Even so, the Virginia Farm Bureau reports that 18,957 new farmers in the state will start this year full of hope and optimism.

Deluxe Japanese Cattle at Local Auction

Staunton Union Stockyard continues to report good prices at its weekly auctions. Most recently, some young steers from Millboro and Staunton claimed a price of up to $380 per hundred weight in a large spring sale. The steers in the several high-selling lots ranged in size from 420 to 525 pounds.

Towards the end of March, a sale advertised more than 80 Wagyu and Akaushi steers and heifers, ranging in size between 400 and 650 pounds. Akaushi, a kind of Wagyu cattle, didn’t exist outside of Japan until the 1990s. They’re named by breed on steakhouse menus, and known worldwide for distinct marbling that gives the beef a buttery flavor and an extremely tender texture. Cattlemen like them for their sturdy growth, fertility and longevity. As of publication time, there was no report on the prices the Akaushi brought at the late-March auction.