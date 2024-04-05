Crozet Small Businesses Sponsor Spring Fling

On April 20, you can munch on a thick sandwich or a European pastry, buy some spring seeds, pick up a beautiful bouquet, fill a prescription, and admire some original art. You’ll not only spend an enjoyable Saturday sampling the best of Crozet, you’ll be eligible for a raffle with multiple significant prizes from Crozet’s business owners.

You may not have realized there’s so much to see and do in downtown Crozet and nearby. That’s the purpose of the Spring Fling, a passport and raffle event designed by Crozet’s small business owners to acquaint their neighbors with long-established and new businesses that want to serve you. Shopping or dining in Crozet has the added benefit of keeping your shopping dollars in the Crozet community, where they add to the overall economy rather than enriching the corporate owners of big box stores.

Here’s how it works: The event begins Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. throughout Crozet. Patrons may pick up an event passport from any of the participating businesses during the day, then visit shops and restaurants listed on the passport and collect stickers from them.

If you’d like to plan your route in advance of April 20, or are unfamiliar with Crozet, the participating businesses are Bar Botanical, Crozet Plant Social, Rose’s Inspiration Station, CroZeli Sandwich Shop, Horse and Hen, and Crozet Creamery, all in Piedmont Place. Crozet Plant Social will set up a table in the hall there as well. The Blue Ridge Bottle Shop won’t be open yet, but watch for their opening towards the end of April.

A few steps away in the Square are Mudhouse Coffee, Parkway Pharmacy, and Crozet Hardware, and you’ll spot the Art Box on Tabor Avenue. On Three Notch’d Road you’ll find Praha Bohemian Bakery and Crozet Artisan Depot, and around the corner on Crozet Avenue is the Yellow Mug. Drive a little farther out on Route 240 and you’ll come to Starr Hill and the Barn Swallow.

Collect stickers from at least five businesses on the list and you’ll be entered into the raffle. Once you’ve gathered as many as you can, leave your passport at the last participating business you visit. Winners will be randomly drawn and notified by email.

Merchants have offered some wonderful prizes, including gift cards to Praha and the Art Box, a rollator walker from Parkway Pharmacy, a plant from Crozet Plant Social, and gift baskets from the Yellow Mug and Rose’s Inspiration Station. There will be more prizes: follow the Instagram and Facebook accounts of participating businesses to learn about their contributions to the raffle, and to see what promotions they’re running for the Crozet Spring Fling.