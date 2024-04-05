Habitat for Humanity Recognizes Newest Residents of Old Trail

Two families who spent hundreds of hours working with Habitat for Humanity were recognized in their new neighborhood in Old Trail in March. In a dedication ceremony March 16, CEO Dan Rosensweig noted the location as being the site for many scenes in the movie “Evan Almighty” in 2006. He recalled the words spoken to the fictional Evan by the fictional God: “Do you think when people pray for patience, he gives them patience? Or does he give them the opportunity to practice patience?”

“These homes are a blessing, he said, “but also an opportunity.” Rosensweig spoke about the area’s excellent schools, its safety, and its beautiful location, but also noted the lack of affordable housing. The area used to support working people, he said: factory workers, farmers, orchardists. “A lot has changed.”

He spoke about Crozet’s tremendous growth and the challenges that come with it. He urged the new homeowners, Katrena Cooper and Tanjah Wheeler, to get to know their new community.

Cooper is a long-time employee and a manager at Aramark. She offered thanks to God as well as the people at Habitat. Wheeler, who works in health care, noted that it was a long and arduous journey, but she’s excited to move into her new home sometime later this spring.

Rosensweig reminded them that safe and secure housing won’t solve every problem. “We do hope that having a place of your own will help make the highs higher and the lows less low.”

White Hall Supervisor Ann Mallek remarked on how hard it is for any young family to become homeowners today. She noted that she was able to buy her first home with savings of $800. “At that time there were no closing costs, and the lawyer charged $100,” she said.

By the time her children became homeowners, things had changed drastically. She urged Old Trail’s newest residents to get to know some of the long-time residents of Crozet, and to take part in the community. For this project, Rosensweig said, Habitat for Humanity worked with Craig Builders.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville helps people find new pathways to safe, decent affordable housing. Since its founding in 1991, Habitat has built more than 300 new homes and safely housed more than 2,000 neighbors.