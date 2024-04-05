Mini Med School at WAHS

March 28 was “trauma night” for Western Albemarle High School students participating in Mini Med School, a program organized by anatomy and physiology teacher Frank Lawson. The students, all of whom are members of the National Medical Honor Society, attended sessions taught by doctors and nurse practitioners on suturing, dispensing naloxone antidote, and Stop the Bleed training. Members of the Blue Ridge Health Department also helped put on the program. In April students will participate in a nighttime emergency training exercise of the PEGASUS helicopter crew at WAHS, along with members of the Crozet Fire Department and Western Albemarle Rescue Squad.