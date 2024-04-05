Mini Med School at WAHS

By
Lisa Martin
-
0
314
Dr. John Post demonstrates suturing technique to students Jess Vonn and Sam Buer. Photo: Ron Wade.

March 28 was “trauma night” for Western Albemarle High School students participating in Mini Med School, a program organized by anatomy and physiology teacher Frank Lawson. The students, all of whom are members of the National Medical Honor Society, attended sessions taught by doctors and nurse practitioners on suturing, dispensing naloxone antidote, and Stop the Bleed training. Members of the Blue Ridge Health Department also helped put on the program. In April students will participate in a nighttime emergency training exercise of the PEGASUS helicopter crew at WAHS, along with members of the Crozet Fire Department and Western Albemarle Rescue Squad.

Dr Sue Wood assists WAHS student Mary Manclark in suturing technique. Photo: Ron Wade.
Madison Kelly, Chapter President of the National Medical Honor Society, demonstrates the proper recovery position on EMT Leanne Knox during the naloxone antidote training. Photo: Ron Wade.
Dr Peter Waldron explains the need for and demonstrates proper packing of the wound in Stop the Bleed training to students Lilly Jamison and Julie Kielbasa. Photo: Ron Wade.
Previous articleCountryside: Ruritan Sale Benefits Gardeners and Community
Next articleLetters to the Editor: Hillsboro School
Lisa Martin
Lisa Martin joined the Gazette in 2017 and writes about education and local government. She also writes in-depth pieces about division-wide education issues and broader investigative pieces on topics from recycling to development to living with wildlife. Her Coyotes in Crozet story won a 2017 Virginia Press Association “Best in Show” award for the Gazette. Martin has a Ph.D. from the University of Texas, taught college for several years, and writes fiction and poetry. She co-authored a children’s trilogy about two adventuring cats, the Anton and Cecil series, which got rave reviews from the New York Times Book Review, Kirkus Reviews, Publishers Weekly and others.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here