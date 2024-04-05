WAHS Girls Soccer Undefeated Through March

The WAHS Warriors Girls Soccer roared into the season winning two scrimmages and two games in March. In a scrimmage against Spottswood March 7, the team won 8-0 with Sophie Hicks and Sadie Bruton each scoring two goals. Chloe Gates and Reese Coggeshall each scored a goal against Wilson Memorial March 13 in the 2-0 win. An 8-0 win against District opponent Louisa County March 18 saw senior Reese Mattern score three goals, with additional goals from Hicks, Gates, Emily See, Chloe Andres and Phebe Ryan. Mattern came through again, scoring three goals in a 3-1 defeat of Collegiate March 21. The girls soccer season is expected to be exciting, with upcomimg home games scheduled for April 8, 9, 15, 22 and 29 as well as May 6 and 13.