Western Girls Lacrosse Off to a Strong Season Start

The WAHS girls lacrosse team is off to a great start this season with three straight wins under their belt. These include a 17-4 win against Salem and a 15-7 win against Rockbridge (both 2023 state quarter final teams) as well as defeating James Madison, a class 6 opponent out of Vienna, 13-9.

The attack team is led by returning all-state seniors Reeve Goldstein and Maggie Craytor, joined by junior Taylor Florin and sophomore Annie Alhusen. The midfield and defense are led by senior Juliana Murphy, and juniors GiGi Hathaway and McLean Stokes. Sophomore goalie Maizey McCarthy recorded 12 saves in the most recent game versus James Madison. Other significant contributors to the wins include sophomores Jean-Nika Van der Westhuizen and Lucy Vigilante, and freshmen Leila Harris, Camille Love, Marchelle van der Westhuizen, and Emmy Williams. An exciting twist to this year’s team is the inclusion of five sets of sisters (pictured) on the varsity team, which adds to the close-knit feel of the team.