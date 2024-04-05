Westlake Residents Sue Over HOA Rights

Four residents of Crozet’s Westlake Hills have filed a civil suit against Stanley Martin Homes and two companies affiliated with Riverbend Development in a dispute over who controls a small parcel of land at the southern boundary of the neighborhood. The property is key to a proposed project called Oak Bluff that Riverbend plans to develop with up to 134 residential units on 22 acres spanning Lickinghole Creek just north of Cory Farm.

The parcel in contention, called 56L-F in the county land records system, is an 0.8-acre narrow strip of property on the south side of Westhall Drive between Eastern Avenue and Jonna Street. The land has historically been part of the group of properties controlled by the Westlake Hills Homeowners’ Association (HOA) and currently hosts plantings and signage paid for by neighbors’ HOA dues.

Riverbend, however, has sited its proposed Oak Bluff development on the acreage immediately next to and including 56L-F. In doing so, Stanley Martin and Riverbend have asserted their right to sever the parcel from Westlake and give it to Oak Bluff to be used for access to the new development. The neighbors say they don’t have that right and have sued to stop them.

“It’s shenanigans,” said Bill O’Malley, one of the plaintiffs on the suit. “At every HOA meeting dating back to 2017 when I moved into the neighborhood, when we would ask when are we going to get control of the HOA, they’ve told us consistently it would be when 80% of lots were sold. Well, they sold all of the lots [by 2021] and then stopped having homeowners’ association meetings. The thing I would ask a logical person to understand is, why would anybody want to belong to an HOA when you don’t have control over what goes on inside your community?”

The legal questions in the case revolve around whether the defendants had the right to withdraw parcel 56L-F from the Westlake Hills HOA without a vote by the current residents, as is required in the neighborhood’s covenants. The HOA language states that an entity’s (here, Riverbend’s) initial “control period” ends when it no longer owns a lot or additional property, but that the period may “recommence” if the entity’s successors reacquire a lot (in this case 56L-F, transferred between two Riverbend subsidiaries). The defendants are relying on that language to assert that they are still in control and can now amend the covenants to allow them to extract 56L-F from Westlake and build Oak Bluff on it.

“This is David vs. Goliath, in my view,” said O’Malley. “We just want some say about what happens within our boundaries. It’s not as if the property in question has been preserved for development—the parcel that they’re talking about is finished and landscaped with 21 mature trees on it. They didn’t do that landscaping—we paid for it as a community.”

The plaintiffs refute the defendants’ claim to be able to unilaterally amend the HOA covenants at will by arguing two points. One, the rules state that the defendants must acquire a developable lot in order to recommence their control period—developable meaning “a plot of land upon which a Dwelling Unit could be constructed,” according to the covenant rules. The plaintiffs say a dwelling unit cannot be built on 56L-F because of its size and shape, thus it is not developable and doesn’t trigger the control period recommencement.

Two, the rules state that the controlling entity may amend the terms of the covenants—in this case to extend the control period and extract the parcel without a vote of the residents—but only during the first five years of the control period, which has elapsed. The lawsuit contends that after that period, the right to vote on any future amendment to the covenants lies with the homeowners. “To hold otherwise would be to declare that 100 years from now a Declarant [former rights-holder] could reacquire any Lot in the neighborhood and make any revision it wanted to the [covenants],” such as removing or adding lots or changing or eliminating the HOA altogether.

To the plaintiffs, the timing of actions taken by the defendants is particularly telling. A contentious, standing-room only public meeting about the plans for Oak Bluff was held in the Brownsville Elementary cafeteria on June 8 of 2023, during which O’Malley and others specifically questioned whether Stanley Martin had the right to build on 56L-F. One week later, on June 15, Stanley Martin assigned its HOA controlling rights over to Oak Bluff, and Riverbend transferred the parcel to Oak Bluff.

“Stanley Martin unilaterally withdrawing that property from our HOA without any informed consent from the homeowners—that doesn’t sit well with us,” said Carol Fairborn, another plaintiff. “It really comes across as unethical and disrespectful to us as dues-paying HOA members. We’ve been paying for that parcel of land since at least 2016 for maintenance, tree planting, upgrades. There’s a stone monument on it that we paid for. That parcel has been part of our HOA for all these years, and then all of a sudden it felt like the rug was being pulled out from under us to discover that they had covertly—and we believe illegally—transferred that property outside of our HOA without our informed consent. It was a total lack of transparency.”

Filing a lawsuit against a major builder like Stanley Martin and a large development company such as Riverbend (in the form of its subsidiary, Oak Bluff LLC) is an expensive and time-consuming undertaking, and the four neighbors said that dozens of Westlake community members have graciously and voluntarily donated money to help fund the lawsuit. The homeowners felt it was important not to let the actions of the builder and developer set a precedent.

“No one told us this was happening,” said Luke Fairborn, Carol’s husband, who is also a plaintiff. “A lawyer who lives in our community happened to be reviewing some files and just stumbled upon [the documents]. We would have never known until they started building, and we see that as them abusing their position. We think it’s important for the Crozet community to be aware that we believe Stanley Martin does not always act in the best interest of its customers and the community.”

The residents’ lawsuit has not yet been assigned a hearing date, and an Oak Bluff response to the complaint denies the neighbors’ allegations. Attorney Andrew Mathews of law firm Williams Mullen wrote that “With respect to the allegation that the development parcel is not a lot, [we] defendants affirmatively assert that a single-family home, as a matter of fact, could be built on the development parcel.” Mathews did not specifically address the plaintiffs’ claim that Oak Bluff does not have the right to unilaterally amend the terms of the covenants except in broad statements of denial.

The 56L-F property is vital to Oak Bluff’s current design, which shows seven or eight detached dwellings plus the neighborhood’s main entrance from Westhall Drive sited on the parcel. The plaintiffs say their suit is a separate issue from their potential disagreements with the development itself.

“Clearly, people could support that development and at the same time support our case here,” said Luke Fairborn. “There are two different things going on—one is a rezoning request by Oak Bluff, which is legal. And the other is unilaterally removing land from our HOA, which is not. So, if they want to go ahead with trying to develop it, that’s their prerogative, but we think this will change the design for sure.”