Backroads: Ode to Country Stores

Fast becoming just a memory, the country stores of old are slowly losing ground to the more modern “convenience” centers where the main focus is on quick, in-and-out service. But many of us can remember walking a mile to the nearest country store not only to buy a tin of coffee or a fat bottle of 5-cent Coke but to sit a spell and visit with friends and neighbors. No one seemed to be in a rush back then.

Rural town life in the late 1700s and 1800s revolved around the same place: the hub of the community called the general store. People would hitch up their wagons and drive miles into town to barter for necessities they couldn’t produce themselves. These stores were not just a place to buy groceries, clothing, tools and seed. They often served as a town center where folks could socialize and catch up on the latest news. Before institutions like banks and post offices were established, the general store was also the place to mail letters, buy stamps or get a money order. Politics were discussed and town meetings were held inside the humble walls.

For families, going to the country store was an exciting, all-day outing. Adults could find everything from sugar to long underwear, and kids looked forward to coming home with some penny candy. Talking with some of my elderly neighbors, they said they always tried to take their horse-drawn wagons to the store on sunny days with no rain in the forecast. At that time there were no bridges and from the community of Love, down to the nearest country store in Sherando (a distance of seven miles); there were nine places where they had to ford Back Creek. Many times, if a storm came up while they were at the store, they had to make plans to stay with someone on the way home because the creek was too high to cross.

Outside, country stores usually had a long wooden porch filled with a variety of chairs where people could sit and pass the time of day or a husband could wait while his wife’s order was being filled. Windows were filled with all kinds of enticing items on display, and entering the store, there was a front counter with a cash register, scale and heavy wrapping paper. Families were given one-on-one service. A list of needed items was given to the clerk, who would weigh, measure and collect their items. Then, the goods would be wrapped in brown paper and tied with string for the journey home.

Most stores had a large woodstove that heated the interior. Serious checker games were underway and spectators sitting on empty nail kegs gave advice on what moves to make. Others were telling stories or listening to local gossip, waiting their turn at the checkerboard. A bucket of ashes from the woodstove made a perfect spittoon for tobacco lovers and was used on a regular basis.

These stores were packed with products all year long, no matter what the season. Pots, pans, lanterns and washboards hung from hooks in the ceiling and no space within the store was left empty. The floor would be littered with barrels, boxes and tables holding a wide variety of items.

When I lived in Chesterfield County, there was an old country store near our house called Gresham’s, that had somehow survived urban sprawl. It had a little of everything needed for both inside and outside the home. Along one wall inside the building was a huge selection of penny candy that brought back a flood of memories of my own childhood; licorice whips, BB Bats, Mary Janes, wax bottles, and those tiny colorful dots of candy printed on long white paper. Trying to scrape the candy off with your teeth always left you with a mouthful of chewed paper but as a kid you didn’t mind. I took my young daughter to Gresham’s every Saturday morning and gave her a dime to spend on candy. With a price of four pieces for a penny, she came home with a little paper bag full; not enough to spoil her supper if rationed out, but enough to satisfy her sweet tooth until the next Saturday.

In Chicken Holler, where my husband was born, most of the older people didn’t have vehicles, so one enterprising local store owner drove a Jeep up the mountain on Wednesdays, fully loaded with what the holler people usually needed. They bought or traded their fresh eggs and churned butter for coffee, salt, baking powder or anything else they couldn’t produce. Sherando store owners James and Liney Evans saw a need, filled it, and everyone benefitted.

With the passing of time, grocery stores came on the scene and later, big box stores that carry a bit of everything under one roof. But in small rural communities, country stores still exist where one can purchase a lantern, lamp oil, a pitchfork, a pound of garden seed and still have time to sit down and talk with your neighbors. May country stores always exist!