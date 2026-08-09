Gardeners Should Water Wisely in Dry Times

By Linda Blum, Fern Campbell and Bill Sublette

Piedmont Master Gardeners

As every local gardener knows, this has been a tough year for our landscapes. We entered 2026 already on the dry side, about an inch shy of normal precipitation. By July 1, we had dropped to nearly nine inches below average, making the first six months of this year the seventh driest since 1895.

In the maps released each week by the U.S. Drought Monitor, Albemarle County has appeared in deep red since the middle of May, indicating we are at the level of Extreme Drought on the Monitor’s intensity scale. At mid-July, local reservoirs remained above 90 percent full, but the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority declared a Drought Watch for Albemarle and Charlottesville and encouraged voluntary efforts to conserve water. We gardeners can do our part by adopting these water-wise practices.

Install a Rain Gauge: Rainfalls can be highly variable from place to place in our area. How many times have you had a downpour while a neighbor less than a mile away got only sprinkles? The official weather service’s instruments may be miles from your home and not all that helpful in knowing whether your landscape needs water. A simple, inexpensive rain gauge will help you determine if it’s time to turn on the tap.

Plastic rain gauges with a four-inch-diameter opening at the top are fairly accurate and are considered adequate for home use, but make it easy on yourself and pick a model that works with your yard and your lifestyle. Regardless of which rain gauge you choose, it will help you avoid over- or underwatering your plants.

Test for Dryness Before You Water: Before reaching for the hose, dig four to six inches into the soil and feel for dryness. Or try this: if the soil cannot be formed into a ball, it’s too dry to provide water to plant roots. It’s time to water.

Water Deeply and Only as Much as Needed: Instead of watering lightly every day, water deeply twice a week, allowing the soil to dry somewhat in between. Deep watering should reach at least four to six inches into the soil and will help establish strong root systems that make plants more drought resistant. Light watering, by contrast, leads to shallow root growth and weaker plants. Be careful not to overwater. Persistently soggy soil robs plant roots of the oxygen they need.

Vegetable gardens need the equivalent of one inch of rain a week, or about half to three-quarters of a gallon of water per square foot. Established ornamental gardens can get by with a bit less.

Trees planted last fall or spring should be watered weekly until the first frost. In the absence of rain, soak the entire root zone with at least 1 to 1.5 gallons per inch of trunk diameter. To determine the approximate trunk diameter, use a measuring tape to find the circumference, then divide by three. If the soil remains saturated a week after watering, allow it to dry before watering again. Follow this regimen for three years after a tree is planted.

Check Potted Plants and New Plantings Every Day: Check outdoor plants in containers each day for dryness. If needed, provide water until it begins to flow out of drainage holes at the bottom of the pot. Again, don’t overdo it. Soggy soil in containers can lead to root rot and other diseases.

In garden beds, seedlings and recent transplants will need frequent watering until they are established. After checking for dryness, water them gently every day until their roots take hold and signs of growth appear.

Water at the Soil Level: Most of the water taken up by plants comes through their roots rather than leaves. With a wand, nozzle or bubbler head attached to your hose, water plants at the soil level. This helps you reach the plants’ root zone and minimizes wetness on foliage, which can increase the risk of fungal diseases and other problems. Moreover, much of the water on wet leaves will be lost to evaporation.

Water in the Morning: Watering during the heat of the day is inefficient. Even if applied at the soil level, much of the water will dry up before it can be taken in by thirsty roots.

The best time to water is in the morning, ideally before 9 a.m. Watering in the morning reduces water loss to evaporation, allows plants to hydrate fully before the day gets hotter, and enables wet foliage to dry quickly as the sun goes higher. Watering in the cool of the evening will also avoid excessive evaporation, but foliage is likely to remain damp through the night, making plants more vulnerable to diseases and other problems.

Cover the Soil: A two- to four-inch layer of organic mulch, such as shredded leaves, woodchips, straw, or even grass clippings, will help keep garden soil moist and cool while suppressing weeds that compete for water. By applying mulch or compost, or by planting densely so that leaves touch and shade the soil, you can cut water evaporation by half.

In the vegetable garden, a four-inch layer of clean straw will help retain moisture while also reducing splashes of soil-borne blights and other pathogens onto plants and their produce. Newly planted trees will benefit from a four- to six-inch layer of fresh arborist wood chips, but be careful to brush the chips away from the trunk to avoid rot.

As these mulches break down, they will add organic matter to the soil and improve its ability to hold moisture. In garden beds, you may need to pull back mulch while watering to make sure you’re reaching the root zone efficiently.

Use Water-Saving Irrigation Tools: When watering with a wand or nozzle, use a gentle setting to promote infiltration and to avoid soil compaction and runoff. Sprinklers are inherently inefficient in the vegetable and ornamental garden, providing the kind of overhead watering that leads to plant disease problems and evaporation.

A far better—if more expensive—alternative is drip irrigation. A drip irrigation system is greater than 90 percent efficient at delivering water to plant roots, while overhead watering is only 50 to 70 percent efficient. Made up of plastic pipes and flexible tubing, drip irrigation systems release water slowly and at controlled levels, minimizing runoff, overspray on foliage and flowers, excessive evaporation and weed growth.

Perforated soaker hoses are a cheaper option. They release water slowly and evenly, as long as the garden bed is level and the hose is no longer than 100 feet. They are easy to install and reposition, but they require periodic maintenance to keep lines unclogged. Covering soaker hoses with mulch will protect them from sunlight and extend their useful life.

A bubbler head attached to a hose or drip irrigation system delivers controlled amounts of water directly to plants’ root zones and is ideal for the deep watering needed by trees and shrubs, especially when freshly planted.

Rain barrels attached to downspouts around your home will help to reduce runoff and can provide reservoirs of water that will help keep your garden going during dry spells.

Create a Water-Wise Landscape: By working with nature rather than against it, you can create a landscape that enriches your home environs while reducing the use of water and other precious resources. Steps toward creating a water-wise landscape include:

Improving the soil: Adding organic matter to the sticky clay soils so predominant in our area will promote water infiltration and soil aeration, increase the soil’s water-holding capacity, and reduce harmful runoff and erosion. Incorporating two to three inches of compost, shredded leaves or other fine organic material into the soil each year will help plants take up water when they need it.

Selecting the Right Plants for the Right Place. Choose plants—particularly native plants—that can thrive, once established, with little or no additional water. Some native grasses and herbaceous perennials adapted to dry or open habitats develop extensive root systems, making them more drought-tolerant. If you select plants that prefer wet conditions, group them together for easy watering.

Limiting Your Lawn: Plant turf grass only where it will be beneficial, such as play areas for children. Select turf grass species suitable for our climate, and design grassy areas to make watering efficient. For example, avoid grass strips between the street and the sidewalk; when they are irrigated, most of the water will fall on the pavement.

If you have an established lawn of cool-season grasses, such as tall fescue, consider allowing it to go into semi-dormancy in the hottest part of the summer; this will conserve water and reduce stress on the grass. It should return to full vigor when cooler and wetter weather returns. In the meantime, it’s best to stay off the lawn with mowers and other traffic if dry conditions persist. If you must irrigate a cool-season lawn in an extreme drought, limit watering to the equivalent of an inch of rain every few weeks.

Next year, you can improve the drought tolerance of your cool-season lawn by raising your mower deck in the spring before summer stress arrives. Raising mowing height increases the depth of the root system, shades the soil and enhances the lawn’s ability to withstand dry conditions.

Prepare for the Future

Looking ahead, the National Climate Assessment tells us we can expect longer and hotter summers, more frequent and longer periods of drought, and more frequent and high-intensity rainstorms—an odd juxtaposition. This means that some of us will need to prepare for shortages of water while others will have to plan for excesses of water, and still others will be dealing with both, in the same place but at different times of the year. In our region, we have already begun to experience such wild swings from drought to flooding downpours.

Adopting wise watering practices in our landscapes today will make us better prepared for whatever the future holds.

Here are some other resources that will help you use water more efficiently in your landscape: