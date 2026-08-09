Grants Boost New Waynesboro Businesses

Heading into Waynesboro on Route 250 past the Rockfish Gap entrance of Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Tunnel’s western portal, signs of an entrepreneurial wave are easy to spot.

The Virginia Metalcrafters Marketplace, a cavernous industrial space where metalworkers forged iron and brass products for more than a century before sitting vacant for several years, is adding tenants. Names like Basic City Brewing, Happ Coffee and Common Wealth Crush winery are joined by newcomers like the Waynesboro Innovation Hub, Bud Co. Trail Supply and Trellis Art Collective.

In the hall windows of spaces still in development, lime green signs from the city’s entrepreneurship program ask, “What could you grow here?” Across the street, seekers of cinnamon rolls inundate the bright pink Bonobos Bakery after it savvily used TikTok to surge sales after a sluggish opening last spring.

Further down the road into Waynesboro’s downtown, another clue: a larger poster on the brick face of the Visitors’ Center offering two new grant opportunities:

Building improvement grants, with a deadline of August 7, offering matching funds up to $5,000 for local businesses who seek to beautify their facades and outdoor spaces.

BOOST tourism grants, deadline passed, with winners to be announced this month, offering matching funds up to $3,000 for creative marketing campaigns and events that attract visitors to Waynesboro.

“We want people to open a business here,” said Greg Hitchin, who has served as the city’s director of economic development and tourism since 2010. “We want people to visit, and we want them to be able to live here.”

The city reported $85.9 million in visitor spending in 2024 —a 10.4% increase over 2023 —which Hitchin called the highest percentage increase in the Shenandoah Valley.

Waynesboro’s population has grown, too, now around 24,000 residents, and Hitchin said the city has prioritized permitting and building new housing units and adding manufacturing space, including Northrop Grumman’s newly constructed Blue Ridge Advanced Manufacturing Center.

Evidence of the complexity of economic development, the facility has been the subject of community concerns about the environmental impact of manufacturing there, especially airborne contaminants.

Manufacturing remains Waynesboro’s top driver of employment.

“It’s not changing our focus,” Hitchin said. “We rely on the [Department of Environmental Quality] to manage all of this. We know they’ve got a handle on it.”

Waynesboro also continues to support downtown revitalization after the city was selected for a two-year, state-funded program that concludes at the end of the year.

“All of this adds to creating the right environment for growth,” Hitchin said. His team worked with local partners to launch the Grow Waynesboro initiative in 2016 to “find, fund, and support our community’s newest entrepreneurs.” In April, the effort announced $65,000 in grants to local startups after three months of classes with experienced business leaders and a “Shark Tank”-style pitch competition.

The top recipient, Shenandoah Valley Bouldering, plans to open its indoor rock climbing and fitness facility at Metalcrafters before year’s end.

Co-founders Ross and Sophie Elliott met in Western North Carolina and moved to Charlottesville in 2021 to be closer to family. Sophie’s sister is a co-owner of Happ Coffee.

“We’re more than excited about bringing a lot of new people into the sport,” said Ross, who has been climbing seriously for more than 20 years. “There’s still an overwhelming vibe of supporting people among the climbing community. It’s one of the reasons I’ve stayed in the sport for so long.”

Sophie, who took the lead on the Grow Waynesboro program, said the climbing walls are on the way, and that she, Ross and third co-founder Taylor Nystrom will start building the gym as soon as they arrive. A new Kickstarter campaign is soon to launch to complement the founders’ personal investments plus loans and grants.

Other top grant winners included Valley Alley, a retro bowling alley with a vintage arcade and restaurant to be located at Willow Oak Plaza near downtown, and Passerine Market, a specialty food market and wine bar that plans to open downtown. Local entrepreneurs confirmed the city of Waynesboro has been a proactive partner in securing financing, sharing expertise and building community.

“We’ve had a really good experience working with the city,” Sophie said. “They’re the best. They have a vision of what Waynesboro can grow into over time.”

Schyler Wiecek and her husband Scott opened Tattoo Mountain at Metalcrafters last March after a difficult search for space.

“We planned to open in Charlottesville, but no one wanted to rent to a tattoo shop anymore,” said Wiecek. “After getting so many “Nos” we thought, let’s look further and get closer to the mountains.”

Wiecek is from Waynesboro and met her husband there. She says they were lucky to land back in her hometown.

“My entire life, that building sat there empty. We called the number on the sign,” she said. “It was such a raw space when we went and looked,” she said. “But we loved it, the tall ceilings, the plank floors.”

After an eight-month delay to move into Metalcrafters, during which time Wiecek said they were “feeling the pressure,” as the parents of three kids with everything invested in the new business, the shop is now thriving.

Scott began as the shop’s lone tattoo artist, and now works in a team of four. With their weekends booked solid, Tattoo Mountain is now open on Sundays. And they’re proud to collaborate with other entrepreneurs in the community.

Wiecek said that while they have not received grants from the city of Waynesboro, they have joined the Chamber of Commerce. The combination of engaged local government and business leaders plus a renewed emphasis on public green space and local art has been transformative, said Sophie Elliott of Shenandoah Valley Bouldering.

“It’s really motivating,” she said. “If you were to hang out in Waynesboro even five years ago, it was definitely a different vibe back then.”