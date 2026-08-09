Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Higgs & Young Barrel Factory Historic Fire at Crozet

Crozet’s Higgs & Young, Inc., barrel factory manufactured slack barrel cooperage stock, specializing in wooden-staved flour, apple and lime barrels. Established on Railroad Avenue in 1923, the business also stocked and sold baskets, boxes and spray materials for local fruit growers and packers. Photo by Mac Sandridge.
Ruins of Higgs & Young’s Crozet barrel factory fire smoldered throughout Saturday night into Sunday morning, punctuating the warm, quiet overnight with sporadic explosions of orchard chemical supplies buried in the hot coals. Photo by Hugh Strickler.
The Chesapeake and Ohio Railway tracks through Crozet served as a dangerous front row for the many who assembled in a long thin line to witness firefighters from Crozet, Charlottesville and Waynesboro selflessly save numerous buildings and houses adjacent to the unquenchable factory inferno. Several firefighters were treated for burns, as safety equipment during that era was a rare commodity for volunteer departments. Photo by Hugh Strickler.
A crowd gathered on St. George Avenue to gaze in awe after sirens summoned local firefighters to the spectacular, fiery demise of Crozet’s largest barrel factory. Photo by Bill Sprouse.
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