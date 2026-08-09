Sugar Bear Ice Cream Open on Ivy Road

By Grace McCardle

Sugar Bear Ice Cream has expanded to a second Charlottesville location, opening its doors at 2405 Ivy Road earlier this month. Located on one of Charlottesville’s busiest corridors, the shop offers indoor seating and serves homemade ice cream, seasonal flavors, and locally sourced treats.

“I wanted to make ice cream more accessible,” said owner Emily Harpster. “High Street was my first time doing this, and after seeing it succeed, I wanted the chance to do it again. I had more confidence, and it was really fun to come up with a new concept and figure out how to turn it into something.

“We make most everything from scratch,” Harpster emphasized. “It’s just milk, cream, eggs, and sugar.” The shop also partners with local bakeries and farms for cookies, cakes, jams, and seasonal fruit.

The menu combines classic favorites with rotating seasonal flavors. Cookies and Cream has quickly become the top seller, while signature offerings include Banana Pudding, Blue Ridge Breakfast—cinnamon oatmeal ice cream with candied almonds and jam—and Wild Woman Whiskey, made with whiskey from the Virginia Distillery Company. Summer favorites include Dreamsicle, a combination of vanilla ice cream and blood orange sorbet, while the vegan Anaji blends coconut milk, lime, pineapple, and ginger in a Caribbean-inspired flavor.

“Business has been busier than expected,” Harpster said. “You never know what to expect. I thought there would be a lot of excitement at first, and then it would die down, but it’s stayed steady.” She said the shop has served a wide range of customers, including families, grandparents, neighborhood children, swim team members, and even children stopping by for a treat after getting shots.

Looking ahead, Harpster said her team hopes to “get through the summer” while finding students interested in working during the school year. She said the priority is settling into the rhythm of running two locations. Sugar Bear also plans several summer events, including a collaboration with Gearharts Chocolate to celebrate the chocolatier’s 25th anniversary.

Sugar Bear on Ivy Road is open daily 12 – 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday nights they stay open until 10 p.m.