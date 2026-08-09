Toad Hollow Farm: A School for Riders and Horses

By Daniel Becker

Toad Hall is the fictitious home of a rowdy toad in a novel and musical and Disney movie. But in the real world a few miles from downtown Crozet off Brown’s Gap Turnpike, Toad Hollow Farm (toadhollowfarm.net) is 38 acres of fenced pastures with horses, riding trails, and outdoor arenas surrounding a stable with eight boarding stalls, two grooming stalls, storage for saddles and bridles and hay, space to park a carriage, and an indoor riding and carriage driving arena. The neighbors are corn fields and a race horse training facility.

The arena is large, more than half a football field, twice the size of an NBA basketball court. It’s all wood, post and beam construction., 100 feet wide and 250 feet long with a ceiling two stories high. Laminated plywood beams span the width of the arena. On the ground there’s nothing to get in the way of horse or carriage. Horses are smart in some ways and not so smart in lots of ways. They can’t be trusted not to bump into columns standing between them and something in the air that spooks them.

Ray Keller and Ann Sutherland built Toad Hollow when the riding school next door closed and its land was put up for sale. Their daughter was a student at that school. They invited its riding instructor, Renee Shifflett, to come along for the ride. Her experience (decades of riding and teaching in Europe before coming to the U.S.) and vision are fundamental to Toad Hollow’s mission: providing indoor and outdoor space where equestrians (on the horse or behind the horse in a carriage) and horses can learn to be their best while being safe.

Ray grew up on farms and farming with horses. Ann’s interest in horses and riding followed her daughter’s. Her interest in horse-drawn carriages was love at first sight.

“Carriage driving is an absolutely wonderful sport,” she explained. “There are so many ways that you can participate, from informal carriage rides with friends to elegant Concours d’Elegance where you have a fancy (and preferably antique!) carriage and dress up with hats and fancy suits, to an athletic Combined Driving Event, where you compete in dressage, obstacles, and cones with speed, precision, and lots of adrenaline. Carriage driving requires harmony between you and your horse in a similar way to riding, but all of the communication is different—reins and voice as opposed to seat and legs.”

Sutherland’s vision for Toad Hollow “has always emphasized safety for horse and rider,” she said. “Community is key. Over the years we have striven to keep our horses healthy and happy, and riders safe through education and expert advice. We have tried to promote the horse community by offering access to our facilities for a reasonable price, and by hosting events that bring people together such as schooling shows and clinics. Usage fees help maintain fences, trails, barns, access roads, and the arena. There is no profit.”

As a teacher of riders and horses, Shifflett wants both horse and rider to benefit from learning together. “Proper training prolongs the horse’s life,” she said To learn how to teach riding, she worked at horse barns where she could watch the best riders, including Olympians.

“The best riders learn from every horse they sit on…they make it look easy. When the rider is doing a good job, the horse is not only doing a good job but enjoying that job. It takes a lot of time and patience and learning for horse and rider to make the riding look easy as well as fun.”

Ann has a particular interest in Friesian horses. If Prince Charming had a horse, it would look like a Friesian: black, broad chest, long flowing mane and tail, temperamentally and physically suited for carrying a knight in shining armor or pulling a carriage or prancing in a dressage show. Keller, as a child, rode the plow horse on his family farm. He also helped build the fences and barns at that farm, and so he does at Toad Hollow Farm. As an adult, he rides and collects motorcycles. He calls them “iron horses.”

Keller and Sutherland are full time faculty at UVA. Keller teaches biology in the college. Sutherland teaches anatomy and cell biology at the medical school. How is it that university professors could afford to buy that much land and build a world class indoor arena? Like so much these days, Iran is part of Toad Hollow’s back story. Ann’s father, an agriculture professor at the American University in Beirut, was kidnapped and held hostage by Iranian-funded terrorists in the 1980s. Iranian assets seized by the U.S. State Department were eventually shared with surviving hostages and their families. Sutherland’s share funded Toad Hollow.

Toad Hollow has a community mission. Riders and carriage drivers, young and old, need to learn how to ride and drive safely and effectively. While learning, they need shelter from rain and snow. The weather proofing includes more than a good roof. “The sand in the Toad Hollow arena is chemically treated so it can’t freeze,” Shifflett said, “Regardless of the weather, the sand is safe.” Horses in motion may be poetry in motion, but they can slip on ice and fall.

In addition to an indoor arena and stalls for eight horses, Toad Hollow Farm has fenced pastures for grazing and two outdoor arenas that can be used for riding or carriage driving competition and training. The owners of the horses do all of the grooming and help with feedings and general horse care. They saddle and bridle the horse they plan to ride. It is not the kind of fancy horse facility where grooms put on the saddle and bridle before the ride and clean up afterwards. The riders at Toad Hollow learn to take good care of their gear and their horses. Much of good horsemanship happens before and after going off for a ride or carriage drive.

Anyone with a horse and a horse trailer can rent time to ride at Toad Hollow, either under a roof or in one of those outdoor arenas or on five miles of trails around pastures and a pond. Usage fees help maintain and insure the land, trails, and buildings. “There is no profit,” Sutherland stressed. “All the money goes back to the farm.” Once or twice a month there are weekend horse clinics and competitions. These are free of charge to the public and often on behalf of nonprofit equine organizations like Pony Club and the Virginia Dressage Association.