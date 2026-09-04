Bar Botanical, Bluebird & Co. Team up to Offer Grab-and-Go Lunches

To meet the demand for convenient lunch choices in Crozet, Bar Botanical and Bluebird & Co. have partnered to bring ready-made meals to a new stocked refrigerator at the book shop.

Everything is 100% plant-based, including seasonal salads, soups and grain bowls, in addition to specialty items from brands like Rebel Cheese. (Most meals cost around $20, with snacks starting at $4.)

“A lot of people in town have been asking for healthy lunch options,” said Ryan Becklund, owner of Bar Botanical. “And plenty of vegan food works well for something like this since we don’t have to worry about the meat or cheese aspect of it.”

Bar Botanical and Bluebird & Co. have frequently partnered on community and themed events. They announced this new initiative over social media on Aug. 10 to help fill a gap for midday diners, since Bar Botanical is closed during lunchtime.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Bluebird & Co. owner Flannery Buchanan. “And selfishly, we’ve always lamented that we can’t get Bar Botanical for lunch since they’re not open—but now we can.”

Access to the fridge is available during Bluebird business hours: Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The plan is to go based on what Crozet wants,” Becklund said. “If we’re seeing certain things sell a lot and others sell less, we’ll just rotate those out. I really want to hear from people about what they want.”