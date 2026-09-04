CCAC Elects New Chair, Gets Earful About Eastern Avenue Public Hearing

Laurel Hills resident Claire Spalding is taking the reins of the Crozet Community Action Committee (CCAC), an advisory committee established by the County to ask questions, voice concerns, and host meetings related to the implementation of the County’s Master Plan.

Spalding, who works as a knowledge management senior manager at a credit card services company, was unanimously elected as the new CCAC chair by her fellow committee members at their August 12 meeting at the Crozet Library. She replaces Michael Monaco, who completed the maximum two terms.

“To hold the County accountable for [implementing] the plans that they have put forth is the number one most important thing we can do,” she told the Gazette.

County Planning officials joined the CCAC meeting to provide a progress report on projects in the Crozet Master Plan, which was adopted in 2021 after a six-year delay.

“A lot of those projects, 47 percent of the recommendations, are in some sort of progress. A lot of those have been started but they’re long plans, long implementation efforts. They’re going to take a lot of time to get through,” said Kevin McDermott, deputy director of Planning.

To date, none of the projects is listed as “complete,” although McDermott noted that construction has wrapped up at Crozet Square and the 240/250 roundabout, but those efforts are considered part of larger projects in the Master Plan rather than listed individually.

McDermott also provided updates on several other projects, including:

The redevelopment of Barnes Lumberyard is “paused” after all proposals came in over budget. The County is now reevaluating the scope of the project to reduce costs and meeting with the property’s new development team.

Plans for Three Notch’d Trail have been narrowed down to “three primary routes that we’re going to move forward with.”

The Crozet water study is “just about finished” and will soon be published.

Construction is underway at the new Park and Ride at Exit 107. The County confirms Afton Express will provide bus service there and is talking with Crozet Connect, as well.

After being passed over twice in the past, the County has again requested state funding for a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 250 and Old Trail Drive, with a decision expected in January.

McDermott also provided an update on connecting Eastern Avenue to Cory Farms Road, saying the project “currently going out for requests for qualifications [from construction firms],” after which the County will select three firms to submit design proposals for review. A decision on which firm will get the project is expected in spring 2027.

Spalding, along with CCAC member Erin Houlihan, requested a full list of the projects underway, which was not immediately available.

“My question to them today was where is the list specifically for Crozet, and then how do we get a hold of that list, and then how do we use that list to hold the County accountable?” said Spalding. “There seems to be a lot of things in progress but… clarity about what those things are is lost in the bureaucracy.”

In addition, CCAC members pressed County officials to prioritize sidewalks and connectivity between the five “activity centers” identified in the 20-year Comprehensive Plan (known as AC44) adopted by the County last year, so that each activity center is not a separate “island” from the others.

“My concern is that we’re going to focus on developing activity centers, we’re going to focus on the walkability or bike-ability of activity centers, but you still have to drive to get there,” said Houlihan. “It’s a ‘cart before the horse’ concern.”

“Building out that infrastructure is vital to supporting [activity center] development,” added committee member Andrew Joyner.

Board of Supervisors White Hall District representative Ann Mallek, who appoints CCAC members and also serves on the committee, reminded Planning officials that $800,000 had once been allocated for sidewalk and connectivity improvements in Crozet before being redirected elsewhere.

“Since 2005, there have been four Master Plans. There has never been a start to the things that were promised in 2005. So, I cannot wait to get my hands on the [list of] 101 things that are in progress and find out where they are and what’s going on,” she said.

County officials had wrapped up their presentation but were still present when the committee opened the floor to Crozet residents in the audience to speak about their concerns.

Crozet Community Association president Bill O’Malley seized the opportunity to return to the issue of the Eastern Avenue expansion with heated comments: “Last night’s Eastern Avenue public meeting was deeply disappointing, and I hope the County executives will hear this, too. Frankly it was another very bad look for the County… That was a farce.”

O’Malley criticized the County for taking only written questions and not hosting a public, on-the-record Q&A session at the meeting, saying community leaders “were shut down at the meeting. They attempted to speak and were stopped.”

After County officials left the meeting, some CCAC members echoed O’Malley’s concerns, saying it’s a “matter of interpretation” whether the event qualified as a public hearing and suggesting it was closer to an “open house.”

The County is expected to provide a response to all written questions from the public about the Eastern Avenue connector by September 9, which is also the date of the next CCAC meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Crozet Library. The public is invited to all CCAC meetings.