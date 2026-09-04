Crozet Library Is Looking for New Cardholders

When students visit the library on a field trip, Jennifer Whitley, a branch specialist at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, greets them with a sign that says “I’m a helper.”

Her job—like all library staffers—is to help, whether it’s finding the perfect book for a young reader, assisting with major research projects, providing access to digital databases or organizing free educational programs.

“When people sign up for a library card, I always say, ‘okay, how much time do you have?’ she said. “Because a lot of folks don’t realize all of the benefits that come with having one.”

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a national campaign from the American Library Association to encourage members of the community to get a free library card and unlock these advantages.

“We’d absolutely love to have 200 new card sign-ups at Crozet for September,” said Catherine Fae, Crozet branch manager. “We have a very dedicated core community of library users, so we’re hoping to reach people who aren’t already familiar with the library.”

This year’s theme, “A Library Card Hits All the Right Notes,” has inspired upcoming events to drive awareness: ‘90s and early 2000s music trivia with Rachael Karpo on Sept. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (ages 18 and older) and a community singing circle with the Charlottesville-based group Songtuary on Sept. 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (ages 11 and older).

“We’re going to have a drawing at music trivia, so anyone who either renews their library card or signs up for a new library card will be entered into the drawing for prizes,” Whitley said.

And while all library programs like these are free and open to the public, residents are still encouraged to sign up for a card.

“Cardholders help us with funding and to track community needs, so we can get a sense of what our populations look like, what sort of circulation items they’re requesting,” Fae said. “This is how we gear up our collection.”

The Crozet Library is the third busiest in the JMRL system—behind Northside and Central—with 20,568 borrowers and 63,911 collection items. (In comparison, the entire JMRL system has 130,471 borrowers and 422,894 collection items.)

While Crozet’s library traces back to 1907 as a small volunteer effort, its expansion has mirrored the community’s rapid population growth over the past several decades.

In the early 20th century, the library cycled through several commercial spaces. It moved into the old train depot in 1984, but outgrew that location as public library use increased throughout the 1990s. After massive community fundraising support, the Crozet Library moved to its current home at 2020 Library Avenue in September 2013.

“Crozet is a unique branch in that we are such a fast growing area,” Fae said. “Most of the other population saturation is pretty stable for the branches, but Crozet is increasing astronomically every year, so it’s great that they anticipated growth with such a beautiful library.”

Today, the library is open 52 hours per week and hosts around 475 educational and community programs per year.

Each JMRL branch has a variety of free resources available to cardholders systemwide that go beyond print books and e-books: notary services, Wi-Fi hotspots, toy kits, newspaper archives, electronic databases, museum and state park passes, meeting rooms, tech tutorials, learning guides and more.

“There’s everything from a stargazing kit with a telescope to cooking kits with different kinds of cuisines, where you get to keep all of the consumable items,” Whitley said. “If you want to learn how to knit, you keep the yarn that you use and just return the knitting needles and the guide.”

Information about the learning kits, which span topics from ukuleles to ghost hunting, as well as the digital resources can be found on jmrl.org.

For students, the Homework Help Digital Library includes databases, biographies, newspapers and encyclopedias. There is also the “Ask a Librarian” feature for students to receive personalized help by text, online chat, phone or email during Central Library’s staffed hours.

“It’s not AI, it’s a real person,” Whitley said. “They’re not going to do the work for you, but they will help provide tips and suggestions if you submit a writing sample.”

For professionals, “JobNow” connects cardholders to career coaches and other job-search tools like resume assistance, interview preparation and practice, and job listings.

“We’re really just here to support the community,” Fae said. “So, if you’re a parent, we have all the reading lists by age group. If you’re a teacher, we have teacher cards so that you can bolster your curriculum in the classroom—pretty much anything you can think of that you might need.”

JMRL also eliminated most overdue fines starting July 1, making it easier for lapsed cardholders to return and start borrowing again.

“This is something we’ve been working toward for years and is a national movement because we’re trying to reduce barriers to access and to make sure that we’re serving all of the community,” Fae said. “If people are intimidated about possibly incurring fines or can’t afford fines, then they stop using the library. We want to welcome them back.”

To sign up for a card, residents can bring a photo ID that shows their current address to any JMRL branch. If the ID doesn’t list a current address, an alternative like a utility bill or lease will work. Non-residents of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Louisa or Nelson pay a $30 annual fee.