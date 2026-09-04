Local Christmas Tree Farm Taking Preorders

Whitney Saxon and her family planted 1,000 Christmas tree saplings in March 2021. None survived.

Undeterred, they planted another 1,000 on one acre that fall, most of which are still growing at The Tree Farm Crozet, a mix of Canaan, Concolor and Douglas Fir along with White Pine and Norway Spruce.

“When we moved here, we were surprised Crozet didn’t have a tree farm,” Saxon said. “That was such a big part of our upbringing in Indianapolis—our Midwestern family tradition.”

The tradition continues, as Saxon’s parents and most of her siblings have now migrated from Indiana. She and her husband Chris, along with their four children, call Crozet home as well.

Everyone pitches in on the property on Patterson Mill Lane just off Exit 107, mostly on nights and weekends. “We didn’t need to hire anyone outside the family,” Saxon said. “There are 20 grandkids, so lots of hands.”

The Tree Farm is now accepting pre-orders via its website: customers can choose a tree size online, then choose the actual tree at the farm on Thanksgiving Week.

Those who reserve a tree can also choose a local school or church that will receive 10% of the cost.

“We’re asking people to spend their dollars with us,” Saxon said. “We want to give back.”

This year’s trees will be imported from Banner Elk, North Carolina as the original trees grow. The family’s plan is that visitors will eventually be able to choose and cut their own trees, as Saxon estimates 5-7 years of growth are required after planting to be ready to chop.

The area will be festive, with a small tinsel shop. Well-attended kids and pets will be welcomed.

“It takes longer than I thought to grow a tree,” she joked. “But there’s a lot of beauty in a real one. We want to let this be something easy for people at a busy time of year.”