New Chef Brings Grateful Dead Roots to Batesville Market

Chef Mark Cosgrove started cooking for a living in parking lots at Grateful Dead shows during the early 1990s. He was 14 years old, following the band across the East Coast and sharing an old Blue Bird school bus with a friendly couple he met along the way.

Those parking lots functioned as massive open-air markets, with thousands of vendors offering homemade goods, from clothing and crafts to food. Cosgrove joined in, selling $1 sandwiches to support himself on the road.

“I was the little kid who cooked grilled cheese,” he said. “So, there’s a sandwich called the Parking Lot that I still serve at almost every restaurant I go to—it’s a gourmet grilled cheese.”

Today, Cosgrove runs the kitchen at the Batesville Market, where he makes creative dishes like savory parmesan grit cakes with seared shrimp, herbed chicken thighs with house-made chimichurri and hushpuppy potato pancakes.

“It’s our job as cooks to take something that’s not as common and make it delicious,” Cosgrove said. “It’s fun to experiment and turn people on to things they wouldn’t usually eat.”

Previously, Cosgrove spent nearly 15 years as executive chef and co-founder of Fardowners in Crozet. After leaving the restaurant, he stepped away from the kitchen temporarily.

“I didn’t cook for like two years,” he said. “I was really tired of the restaurant business and feeling pretty burnt out.”

Eventually, his kids encouraged him to return; he joined Batesville Market in May.

“We started looking for a head chef back in August of 2025. We knew that there was someone out there who loves great food, cooking and sharing the joy of food with our community, but who is done with the typical restaurant grind,” said Batesville Market owner Kristen Spaulding Rabourdin. “It took a lot of patience, but we knew as soon as Mark walked in that he was the one.”

Cosgrove had previously worked with Rabourdin at Whole Foods, and the two reconnected over a shared vision: building a culinary experience around seasonal flavors and local ingredients.

“Our community has truly embraced him,” Rabourdin said. “They even drop off tokens of appreciation like fresh herbs they pick or extra vegetables they grow—truly his love language.”

Rotating dinner specials are served daily from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Hot and cold custom sandwiches, still a staple of their menu, are available all day, and they have brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s been really great to get excited about food again and to cook for people,” Cosgrove said. “There’s a lot of really good stuff on the horizon for the store, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Beyond the expanded food offerings, Batesville Market is building up their team and visibility in the community through live music, open mic nights, workshops and other events, which can be found on the website, batesvillemarket.com.