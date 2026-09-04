Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Mid-Century Modern Crozet—Looking Back with Mac

Sandridge A&H (Appliance and Home) Store, established 1959, took over the c.1949 S&S (Sandridge and Sandridge) Food Market building at 5773 The Square, in Crozet. Their expansive showroom brimmed with furniture, small and large appliances, television sets and toys. They expanded to 5771 The Square with the 1962 grand opening of an adjoining Western Auto associate store. Today, Parkway Pharamacy occupies the space. All Photos Courtesy of Mac Sandridge.
Crozet Drug Company was purchased by pharmacist Conway Stanley in 1962, from Dr. E.D. Davis Jr. Stanley fully modernized Crozet’s c.1909 drug store, including its ever-popular soda fountain. The drug store business, located in the Goodall Building at 5793 The Square, closed c.1997 with the retirement of Mr. Stanley. It is now Mudhouse Coffee. All Photos Courtesy of Mac Sandridge.
Crozet Theatre was opened by William H. Haden in November 1938. Waynesboro’s News-Virginian reported, “The [c.1894 Haden Brothers mercantile was] converted into a modern theatre building with a seating capacity of 300 people, including a balcony used for the colored people.” The theater’s interior was destroyed by fire in 1948. Months later, Crozet High School student Mac Sandridge took this photo of the rebuilt auditorium while he worked there as a projectionist. Fronting on Crozet Avenue directly across from The Square, the building’s era of stage, screen and popcorn ended in 1961. It was razed in 1980. All Photos Courtesy of Mac Sandridge.
Starke’s Cash Market and Amoco Service Station celebrated its Grand Opening in October 1951. Constructed on a former used car lot, this familiar multi-use building at 5370 Three Notch’d Rd., Crozet, was razed for redevelopment in 2026. All Photos Courtesy of Mac Sandridge.
Follow Secrets of the Blue Ridge on Facebook! Phil James invites contact from those who would share recollections and old photographs of life along the Blue Ridge Mountains of Albemarle County, Virginia. You may respond to him at phil@crozetgazette.com. Secrets of the Blue Ridge © 2003–2026 Phil James