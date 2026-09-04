To the Editor: In Defense of Rob

I read Rob Langdon’s Letter to the Editor in the August Crozet Gazette about the rumors that have been spread about him and his work in the cemetery. I felt I needed to say something because I know Rob, I know the cemetery, and I was there with him many times while he was doing the work.

I am a former member of Piedmont Baptist Church, and I have relatives buried in that cemetery. Rob is a friend of mine, and I have known him for many years.

When the church parking lot was redone years ago, my sister’s tombstone was demolished and bulldozed under. I knew where her tombstone was supposed to be, so I bought another one for her. Who helped me put it up and plant grass around her grave? Rob Langdon.

My brother’s military plaque had sunk down into the mud, like a lot of other gravestones and plaques in that cemetery. Who helped me recover it, mount it on a base, and reset it? Rob Langdon. Today my brother’s military plaque is sitting up straight and level because Rob helped me put it back the way it should be.

And it wasn’t just my family.

There used to be a man from Freetown we called Doc Tucker. I remember Doc from when I was a little boy. Rob found his gravesite and put a memorial marker there. Nearby was the broken tombstone of Texas Tucker. Rob found the pieces of that stone and put them back together, and today there is a nice tombstone standing there again. He brought back the memory of people like Doc Tucker who otherwise might have been forgotten.

Rob recovered many other gravestones and plaques and reset them. On graves where there was no marker, if he could identify the person through the records, he made memorial markers on his own time and with his own money. He worked on my grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s stones and helped with other graves belonging to my family. Then he did the same thing for families he didn’t even know.

I was out there with him many times. I saw what he was doing.

He also worked on the old North Section across the road, recovering broken and displaced tombstones and putting them back where they belonged. He was bound and determined to get that cemetery fixed up like it should be. He spent his own money, gave his own time, and used his own equipment doing it.

That is why it is very sad to me that anybody would accuse this man of being a grave robber or say that he was out there looking for jewelry or anything else to take from the dead. I can’t believe anybody who saw the work he was doing could think such a thing.

Rob was trying to help the people who are gone. That is what I saw with my own eyes.

I know some of the people who have criticized Rob and his work. They know me and I know them and their past as well. I am not going to get into all of that here. They know who they are. But I will say that I think it is very sad and very mean to spread something like this about a man who gave so much of his own time and money trying to help that cemetery.

My grandmother taught me that church people were supposed to be good people. That is another reason all of this makes me so sad.

Rob is a fine, honest man. He has restored cemeteries around Albemarle County, and I know what he did at Piedmont because I was there. He helped my family. He helped other families. He helped people who are gone and have nobody left to speak for them.

To think that somebody would call that grave robbing is ridiculous.

I wish the members of Piedmont Baptist Church would give Rob the credit he deserves for what he tried to do there. He never got to finish the job because of these mean and ridiculous rumors.

Richard R. Brown

Freetown