Too Quiet: Coalition Seeks to Save Grassland Songbirds

Every week or two between mid-March and the end of June, Lauria McShane and a band of volunteers visit a scattering of area farms with poles and cameras. They’re looking for kestrels, the tiny predators that weigh about as much as a deck of cards but deliver a deadly blow before dining on insects and mice within their range. They’re hard to spot in the wild, not only because of their size and coloring, but because their numbers have declined by 73% in Virginia’s Piedmont.

That’s the reason for the poles: much of the American kestrel’s natural nesting habitat has gone. It’s more likely that McShane’s crew will find the birds in the special nesting boxes they themselves installed previously at the invitation of local landowners. With the help of a camera attached to an extension rod, volunteers and landowners can locate and record activity in the nest and follow up throughout the season on the fate of any kestrel families that take up residence.

Thirty of the boxes are in Albemarle County, so the Batesville area is often on the kestrel patrol. McShane, who lives in White Hall, was invited to speak at the Batesville Market this spring. She works with the Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative, a coalition of hunters, state agencies and conservation groups.

Those who gathered shared her concerns. The chorus we grew up with has gradually faded. Some of us remember when the kestrel’s piercing cry, the eastern meadowlark’s mournful whistle, and the quail’s “bob-white!” were the sounds of our summers. It seems eerily quiet to those who treasure the memory of hot summer nights outside, and many in McShane’s audience were finding it too quiet. “Most of their questions had to do with how they could help reverse the grassland bird decline,” McShane said. That decline is steep and real: more than 75% over the past 50 years, a steeper decline than any other major group of North American birds.

Virginia is at least a part-time host to more than 60 species of birds that depend on our grasslands, and many of them are unable to thrive in a different habitat. Although the majority of western Albemarle’s grasslands are in agricultural production, McShane doesn’t see farming as an enemy to grassland bird conservation. Grassland birds help farmers with insect and rodent control, and farmers can encourage their comeback in a variety of ways. Some are as simple as raising cutting blades higher or not mowing designated parts of fields; others involve a substantial change in traditional local practices, such as delaying the first hay cutting until birds have fledged, around July 1.

In between are dozens of small things farmers and other landowners can do, all covered in detail in the Grassland Birds Initiative’s pamphlet, linked below. Some of them would solve several problems for the farmer at once. For instance, “We advise landowners to control the deer population,” McShane said. “If they don’t hunt, we encourage them to open their land to deer hunters.” Besides causing massive crop damage, deer have been documented eating bird eggs, along with the very grasses that protect nests. Another example is preservation of farmland “edges,” the important habitat between field and forest that provides cover for many forms of wildlife and also protects any nearby water supply.

Recognizing that a change in management practices might have financial consequences, the Initiative invites farmers to take advantage of some monetary incentives. It offers as much as $35 per acre for delayed spring haying, McShane said. This prevents the destruction of ground-nesting birds like the eastern meadowlark, whose young are very likely to have fledged by July 1.

A second financial incentive is for summer pasture stockpiling, a practice where farmers rotate livestock out of selected fields during the nesting season and allow the fields to rest for later grazing. The kestrel box program and consultations with wildlife experts are always available free of charge to landowners. Find out more at vagrasslandbirds.org.

The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is a partnership that includes the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, American Farmland Trust, Quail Forever, Pheasants Forever, and other conservation organizations, landowners and hunting groups.

Find selected Virginia birds, why they need grasslands, and what you can do to stop their decline: vagrasslandbirds.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Bird-Book-Design-Digital-compressed.pdf